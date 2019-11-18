College basketball recruiting: LSU lands No. 25-ranked recruit in nation, five-star guard Cameron Thomas

Five-star Class of 2020 shooting guard Cameron Thomas committed to LSU and Will Wade on Monday, giving the Tigers their highest-rated commitment of the class to date. Thomas, out of Virginia's Oak Hill Academy, committed to LSU over UCLA after making visits to both in recent weeks.

Thomas is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 25 overall player in the class and the No. 6 prospect at his position. He's the fourth five-star player to commit to LSU since the 2018 recruiting class, joining Naz Reid, Trendon Watford and Emmitt Williams.

That LSU has continued to succeed on the recruiting trail speaks to Will Wade's ability to recruit under difficult circumstances. Earlier this spring, Wade was reportedly caught on a wiretap discussing a "strong-ass offer" to a prospective student-athlete, a direct tie to the FBI's probe into corruption within the sport. And still facing scrutiny, he's landed two five-star commitments, recently from Trendon Watford, now a freshman, and now from Thomas.

Wade was even suspended amidst the controversy, and not only kept his job, but continues to thrive. LSU is 2-1 on the season and on the cusp of being ranked in the latest AP Top 25 that came out on Monday. In the words of Thomas, Wade was the sole reason he chose the Tigers.

"Coach Will Wade believes in me and what I do on the court, so that's why I picked LSU," Thomas told 247Sports.

Landing a commitment from Thomas ensures the Tigers will have premium scorers on the court for the foreseeable future. With Skylar Mays set to graduate and point guard JaVonte Smart squarely on the NBA's radar, he could be in line to contribute early in his career.