College basketball recruiting: No. 2 prospect in nation Vernon Carey commits to Duke over Michigan State, UNC
Carey, a 5-star center gives the Blue Devils a No. 1 or No. 2 prospect in four straight recruiting classes
The No. 2 overall prospect in the 2019 recruiting class is headed to Duke.
Vernon Carey, a five-star center from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University School, picked the Blue Devils in a commitment ceremony at his high school on Thursday over Michigan State and North Carolina. He made official visits to all three finalists this fall -- in addition to Kentucky and Miami, who were subsequently eliminated from his final list -- before making his choice.
Carey joins Wendell Moore, a five-star forward and Boogie Ellis, a four-star combo guard, among high school recruits in the 2019 class who have pledged to Duke, giving the Blue Devils a top-10 class nationally.
"The reason why I chose Duke was Coach K, and just the recruiting class they're bringing in this year, with Wendell Moore and Boogie Ellis." he said announcing his decision on ESPN. "They see me as a positionless player."
Carey's commitment to Duke continues what has been an elite run of recruiting at the program under Mike Krzyzewski since 2013. His pledge gives the Blue Devils, for a seventh consecutive recruiting cycle, a commitment from a top-five prospect in the class. It's the fourth straight recruiting cycle in which Duke has landed a commitment from the nation's No. 1 or No. 2 ranked prospect.
- 2013: Jabari Parker (No. 4)
- 2014: Jahlil Okafor (No. 1)
- 2015: Brandon Ingram (No. 3)
- 2016: Harry Giles (No. 2), Jayson Tatum (No. 4)
- 2017: Marvin Bagley III (No. 1)
- 2018: RJ Barrett (No. 1), Cameron Reddish (No. 2), Zion Williamson (No. 5)
- 2019: Vernon Carey (No. 2)
