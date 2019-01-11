College basketball recruiting: Son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen commits to Vanderbilt
Pippen is a three-star point guard prospect who picked the Commodores and will be eligible in 2019
The son of Hall of Fame basketball player Scottie Pippen, Scotty Pippen Jr., committed to Vanderbilt on Friday afternoon over reported offers from Washington State, Colorado State, UC Santa Barbara and UC Davis. Pippen is ranked as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and a top-300 player in the 2019 class.
Pippen hails from Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, a school that -- like his father -- boasts an impeccable pedigree. The likes of former Duke star Marvin Bagley III and UCLA's Cody Riley have come through the school in recent years, and the children of many stars, including Kevin Hart, Kenyon Martin, Derek Fisher and others are all enrolled at the institution.
Pippen is a 6-foot, 160-pound point guard prospect who is an intriguing gamble for the Commodores, but likely a necessary one. With five-star freshman Darius Garland likely going one-and-done despite suffering a season-ending injury in the fall, Pippen may be a quality depth player behind Saban Lee immediately upon his arrival next season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Duke has a crazy hard quiz for UNC tix
If nothing else, we know there won't be bandwagoners in the crowd
-
How to watch college hoops on CBSSN
A look at what to watch this week in college hoops on CBS Sports Network
-
How to watch: Mississippi State-Ole Miss
Saturday on CBS delivers the goods with a must-watch tilt between two intrastate rivals
-
Podcast: How good is Marquette's Howard?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander preview the weekend -- including No. 1 Duke at No. 13 Florida...
-
Judge rules in favor of girls HS star
A Team USA administrative error with a check issued to her caused her to be ruled ineligib...
-
Bracketology: Michigan top overall seed
The latest bracket projection has two ACC teams earning No. 1 seeds and five teams seeded No....