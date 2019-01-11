College basketball recruiting: Son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen commits to Vanderbilt

The son of Hall of Fame basketball player Scottie Pippen, Scotty Pippen Jr., committed to Vanderbilt on Friday afternoon over reported offers from Washington State, Colorado State, UC Santa Barbara and UC Davis. Pippen is ranked as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and a top-300 player in the 2019 class.

Pippen hails from Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, a school that -- like his father -- boasts an impeccable pedigree. The likes of former Duke star Marvin Bagley III and UCLA's Cody Riley have come through the school in recent years, and the children of many stars, including Kevin Hart, Kenyon Martin, Derek Fisher and others are all enrolled at the institution.

Pippen is a 6-foot, 160-pound point guard prospect who is an intriguing gamble for the Commodores, but likely a necessary one. With five-star freshman Darius Garland likely going one-and-done despite suffering a season-ending injury in the fall, Pippen may be a quality depth player behind Saban Lee immediately upon his arrival next season.