College basketball recruiting: UCLA lands top-100 PG, now has top-four class

Four-star point guard Tyger Campbell became the latest top-100 guard to join UCLA's stellar 2018 recruiting class on Tuesday.

Campbell, the No. 72 overall player in 2018 and No. 2 prospect in the state of Indiana, was expected to commit to DePaul last week before delaying his decision to this week. That delay appears to have been caused by a Jan. 27 official visit to Westwood that ultimately swayed him to pick the Bruins over DePaul, Purdue and Maryland.

"We just felt like it was a good fit for him, with [Aaron] Holiday getting ready to declare for the Draft," Campbell's mom told 247Sports. "It opens up a point guard position where he can come right in and step into a role on a team that looks to be the second or third ranked recruiting class in 2018. Tyger really enjoyed the staff, enjoyed LA and he thinks he's going to be a good fit."

Campbell's commitment caps UCLA's incredible surge on the recruiting trail over the past month. In January, five-star center Moses Brown picked the Bruins over a handful of quality suitors, and Campbell, who had close to 20 scholarship offers, gives UCLA a bonafide point guard to run the show in 2018.

With Moses and Campbell joining Jules Bernard, David Singleton and Kenneth Nwuba in the Bruins' Class of 2018, UCLA's recruiting class is now ranked fourth nationally and second in the Pac-12 behind Oregon.