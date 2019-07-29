College basketball recruiting: Younger brother of Marvin Bagley III commits to Arizona State

Arizona State's coaching staff kicked off their work week with a huge win on the recruiting trail Monday. The Sun Devils hooked a commitment from top-50 recruit Marcus Bagley, a four-star Class of 2020 prospect.

Bagley, the younger brother of former five-star recruit Marvin Bagley III, who was the No. 2 overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft, picked ASU over Arizona and Cal. Florida State and Pittsburgh were also listed among those who offered him during his recruitment.

Arizona State once tried to land the elder Bagley, who two years ago was considered the No. 1 player in his class. Bagley III instead chose to reclassify in 2017 and played one season at Duke before jumping to the NBA. The Bagley family has strong ties to Arizona having lived there previously.

Marcus Bagley represents a huge recruiting coup for Bobby Hurley and his staff. The No. 50 prospect in 2020, Bagley is rated as a top-15 player at his position. He's the fourth-highest rated recruit to pick ASU since Hurley took over in the desert, and the seventh-highest rated hoops recruit in ASU's history.

Bagley, the grandson of former Arizona State star Joe Caldwell, is the first commitment for the Sun Devils in 2020.