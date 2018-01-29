College basketball recruiting: Yuat Alok, No. 1 junior college prospect, commits to TCU

Yuat Alok, the No. 1 junior college prospect in the country according to JUCORecruiting.com, gave his commitment to TCU on Sunday.

The 6-foot-11 center from Chipola College picked the Horned Frogs after considering Arizona State, Baylor, LSU and USC among his final options.

"I had a good relationship with David Patrick and also Jamie Dixon," Alok told 247Sports. "It was a good fit for me to go there, knowing that I'm a junior college kid that has two years. I can go there and showcase my talent."

Although the Kenyan-born New Zealand native made official visits to Arizona State, LSU, Baylor and USC, he says he ultimately picked TCU over runner-up Baylor. But it was down to the wire for him even leading up into his final decision.

"It was hard because it was between them and Baylor," Alok said. "Even last night I couldn't sleep. I just kind of thought about it and the relationships I had with the coaches, that's when I felt it was the place for me to go."

Through 18 games this season, Alok is averaging 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while shooting a red-hot 44 percent from the 3-point line. In his second season at Chipola College, he's developed into one of the premier versatile big men in the country and will give Jamie Dixon roster flexibility in the frontcourt with his lethal offensive arsenal.

Alok, who will have two years of eligibility remaining at TCU, gives TCU its fourth commitment in the 2018 class to go alongside four-star Kaden Archie, and three-star prospects Kendric Davis and Russell Barlow.