College basketball scandal: Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against 3

A U.S. District Court judge denied a motion on Thursday to dismiss federal criminal charges against three of the 10 men arrested for their involvement in the FBI's ongoing probe into corruption within college basketball.

Attorneys representing ex-Adidas executives James Gatto and Merl Code and former sports agent Christian Dawkins argued unsuccessfully that the alleged actions of their clients, funneling money from Adidas to the families of basketball recruits to get players to sign with Adidas-sponsored schools, does not constitute a federal crime.

Yahoo Sports reported that the judge in the case, Lewis A. Kaplan, emphatically disagreed with the notion put forth by the attorneys that there were no victims in the case.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York dropped all federal charges levied against ex-AAU director Brad Augustine, who was ensnared in the scandal for conspiring to persuade two high school players to sign with Louisville and Miami. According to ESPN, charges in Augustine's case were dismissed because evidence showed he never gave the money to the high school player in question, and instead kept the money for himself.

Gatto, Code and Dawkins face one felony count each of wire fraud.

The news of the judge's motion to deny dropping charges against the three men comes on the heels of a potentially bombshell revelation reported by ESPN on Wednesday that indicated dozens of high-major programs could face NCAA violations as a result of the FBI probe.

The trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 1.