College basketball scandal updates: Auburn's Person, USC's Bland indicted

A federal grand jury in New York handed down the first three indictments relating to the college basketball corruption scandal on Tuesday to Chuck Person, the once-suspended (and now fired) associate head coach at Auburn, Rashan Michel, the owner of a clothing company and a former NCAA referee, and Southern California assistant coach Tony Bland.

Both Person and Michel were charged with six counts related to the investigation unveiled in September. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 80 years in federal prison if they are found guilty. Bland is facing four charges, two fewer than in the original complaint, including conspiracy to commit bribery and and honest services wire fraud.

Person, Bland and Michael are three of the 10 individuals who were charged in the corruption and bribery scheme acting U.S. attorney Joon Kim called the "dark underbelly of college basketball" when the initial discovery was brought to light. Two other college basketball assistants, Oklahoma State's Lamont Evans and Emanuel "Book" Richardson, were also accused of similar crimes in the federal documents.

Schools impacted



Assistant coach Chuck Person, a former NBA player and Auburn alum, is accused of handling a total of $141,500. Person was suspended without pay.



The program is already being impacted by losing a high-profile recruit and offering to give refunds to season-ticket holders

Person was indicted on Nov. 7 and charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, solicitation of bribes and gratuities, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, honest services wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and travel act conspiracy. Following his indictment, Auburn announced Person is longer an employee with the school.



Assistant coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson is accused of paying a player identified only as "Player-5" $5,000 in bribe money to sign with the Wildcats. Richardson has been suspended with pay,

Five-star point guard Jahvon Quinerly canceled his commitment to Arizona.



USC assistant Tony Bland is charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, soliciting a bribe and wire fraud. Bland has been charged with providing $9,000 cash payments to the families of two current USC players and has been suspended.

Bland was indicted on Nov. 7 in connection with the ongoing FBI investigation. He is facing four charges, two fewer than in the original complaint, including conspiracy to commit bribery and and honest services wire fraud.

Assistant coach Lamont Evans is accused of receiving at least $22,000 in bribe money to "exert his influence over certain student-athletes" at Oklahoma State and South Carolina, where he was also an assistant before leaving for OSU. Evans has been fired

Evans, formerly an assistant at Oklahoma State, is also accused of accepting bribe money while an assistant at South Carolina.

Kobie Baker, a men's basketball administrator, resigned

Alabama announced freshman Collin Sexton has not had his eligibility reinstated by the NCAA on Nov. 6. It is believed that Sexton's status could be tied to the FBI investigation.

Other individuals impacted