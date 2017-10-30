College basketball scandal updates: NCAA's Mark Emmert wants changes
Get caught up on the FBI's investigation into corruption in college basketball
Major changes are needed in college basketball before the 2018-19 season to demonstrate to the public that the NCAA can properly run the sport, NCAA President Mark Emmert said Monday.
Speaking to the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics in Washington D.C., Emmert made his most extensive since news of the FBI's investigation into corruption and bribery in college basketball was announced in August.
In other recent developments…
- Arizona assistant coach charged in bribery scandal appealing pre-termination notice
- Miami coach Jim Larranaga believes he is 'Coach-3' in DOJ report, claims innocence
- Five-star point guard Jahvon Quinerly cancels commitment to Arizona
CBS Sports analysis
- Parrish: Pitino will never coach college hoops again, industry sources tend to believe
- Parrish: It won't take long for Louisville to recover from scandal if it hires the right coach
- Norlander: Ten realistic candidates who could replace Rick Pitino as coach at Louisville
Podcast
Schools impacted
- Hall-of-Fame coach Rick Pitino was fired by Louisville. CBS Sports' Gary Parrish wrote that Pitino left Louisville with no choice but to fire him after his involvement in a past recruiting scandal, but Pitino plans to fight the charges.
- Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich was also fired after originall being put on paid leave.
- After Pitino was put on leave, assistant coach David Padgett, a former Louisville player, was named acting head coach.
- Louisville named Vince Tyra, a former University of Kentucky baseball player and Louisville businessman, will be the interim athletic director.
- The Cardinals fired assistant coach Jordan Fair without cause and the other remaining assistant coach, Kenny Johnson, was placed on paid administrative leave.
- Louisville hired Trent Johnson, to be an assistant coach.
- Assistant coach Chuck Person, a former NBA player and Auburn alum, is accused of handling a total of $141,500. Person was suspended without pay.
- Coach Bruce Pearl, who is no stranger to NCAA trouble, is not named in the report.
- The program is already being impacted by losing a high-profile recruit and offering to give refunds to season-ticket holders.
- Assistant coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson is accused of paying a player identified only as "Player-5" $5,000 in bribe money to sign with the Wildcats. Richardson has been suspended with pay,
- Arizona coach Sean Miller released a statement on the investigation.
- Five-star point guard Jahvon Quinerly canceled his commitment to Arizona.
- USC assistant Tony Bland is charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, soliciting a bribe and wire fraud. Bland has been charged with providing $9,000 cash payments to the families of two current USC players and has been suspended.
- Bland retained a high-profile attorney who has represented El Chapo and John Gotti Jr.
- Assistant coach Lamont Evans is accused of receiving at least $22,000 in bribe money to "exert his influence over certain student-athletes" at Oklahoma State and South Carolina, where he was also an assistant before leaving for OSU. Evans has been fired by Oklahoma State.
- First-year Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said he is not fearful he lose his job when he addressed the media.
- Evans, formerly an assistant at Oklahoma State, is also accused of accepting bribe money while an assistant at South Carolina.
- Athletic director Ray Tanner issued a statement that South Carolina is "not the target" of the FBI probe, but acknowledged that Evans was investigated.
- Kobie Baker, a men's basketball administrator, resigned after athletic director Greg Byrne initiated an internal review of its men's basketball program in response to the scandal.
- The president of the University of Miami acknowledged that the basketball program is subject to an ongoing FBI investigation.
- A report says Miami expects full exoneration after turning over records to FBI investigation.
- Miami coach Jim Larranaga believes he is 'Coach-3' in DOJ report, claims innocence
Other individuals impacted
- Jim Gatto, director of Adidas global sports marketing: Accused of paying families of two high-profile recruits to play for Adidas-affiliated schools. One of those schools is Louisville. Money exchanged with the two families was $100,000 and $150,000, according to the FBI.
- Merl Code, recently left Nike for Adidas: A right-hand man for Gatto involved in many of these exchanges, according to the complaint.
- Christian Dawkins, former NBA agent recently fired from ASM Sports: Broker who organized the deals between the assistant coaches and Gatto. He was caught on a wire saying, "If you're going to fund those kind of guys, I mean we'd be running college basketball."
- Jonathan Brad Augustine, president of The League Initiative, director of an Adidas-sponsored program: Helped funnel/hide money through that youth basketball program. Also involved/connected to the recruitment of an unidentified 2018 player who is being courted by a number of high-profile schools.
- Munish Sood, financial adviser: Along with Dawkins, the U.S. Attorney's office alleges he was a power broker in helping move approximately $250,000 to families of high school basketball players with the help of Gatto.
- Rashan Michel, representative of Thompson Bespoke Clothing, former NCAA referee: Involved most intensely in dealing with Person at Auburn.
-
NCAA blows it again with NC State frosh
Braxton Beverly, a former Ohio State pledge, got a raw deal and will be forced to sit out this...
-
Led by 7-6 Fall, UCF may take big leap
The Knights will be tough to stop in the AAC thanks to a big man drawing comparisons to Manute...
-
Duke adds five-star commitment for 2019
The standout forward picked Duke over Kansas, Texas and Louisville, among many others
-
5-star pleads not guilty to sex crime
Williams is ranked as the No. 21 player in the Class of 2018
-
Duke players wear 'EQUALITY' shirts
The Blue Devils played Northwest Missouri St., but attention was on Duke's stance for social...
-
Here's 2 ridiculous rulings by the NCAA
Oakland's Jalen Hayes and Colorado's Evan Battey both got ridiculous rulings from the NCAA
Add a Comment