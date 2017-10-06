College basketball scandal updates: Oklahoma State coach finally breaks silence

The last of the four coaches who had an assistant coach arrested in the FBI's college basketball scandal finally broke his silence.

Oklahoma State's Mike Boynton spoke for the first time since Cowboys assistant coach Lamont Evans was arrested on bribery charges. Here's what Boynton told CBS Sports' Matt Norlander.

Coaches at the other schools which had an assistant coach arrested (Arizona, Southern Cal and Auburn) had previously addressed the situation in interviews or through official statements provided by their respective universities.

Louisville

Alabama

Miami

Auburn

  • Assistant coach Chuck Person, a former NBA player and Auburn alum, is accused of handling a total of $141,500. Person was suspended without pay.
  • Coach Bruce Pearl, who is no stranger to NCAA trouble, is not named in the report.
  • The program is already being impacted by losing a high-profile recruit and offering to give refunds to season-ticket holders.

Arizona

  • Assistant coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson is accused of paying a player identified only as "Player-5" $5,000 in bribe money to sign with the Wildcats. Richardson has been suspended with pay,
  • Arizona coach Sean Miller released a statement on the investigation.

USC

  • USC assistant Tony Bland is charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, soliciting a bribe and wire fraud. Bland has been charged with providing $9,000 cash payments to the families of two current USC players and has been suspended.
  • Bland retained a high-profile attorney who has represented El Chapo and John Gotti Jr.

Oklahoma State

South Carolina

  • Evans, formerly an assistant at Oklahoma State, is also accused of accepting bribe money while an assistant at South Carolina.
  • Athletic director Ray Tanner issued a statement that South Carolina is "not the target" of the FBI probe, but acknowledged that Evans was investigated.  

Other individuals impacted

  • Jim Gatto, director of Adidas global sports marketing: Accused of paying families of two high-profile recruits to play for Adidas-affiliated schools. One of those schools is Louisville. Money exchanged with the two families was $100,000 and $150,000, according to the FBI.
  • Merl Code, recently left Nike for Adidas: A right-hand man for Gatto involved in many of these exchanges, according to the complaint.
  • Christian Dawkins, former NBA agent recently fired from ASM Sports: Broker who organized the deals between the assistant coaches and Gatto. He was caught on a wire saying, "If you're going to fund those kind of guys, I mean we'd be running college basketball."
  • Jonathan Brad Augustine, president of The League Initiative, director of an Adidas-sponsored program: Helped funnel/hide money through that youth basketball program. Also involved/connected to the recruitment of an unidentified 2018 player who is being courted by a number of high-profile schools.
  • Munish Sood, financial adviser: Along with Dawkins, the U.S. Attorney's office alleges he was a power broker in helping move approximately $250,000 to families of high school basketball players with the help of Gatto.
  • Rashan Michel, representative of Thompson Bespoke Clothing, former NCAA referee: Involved most intensely in dealing with Person at Auburn.
