College basketball scandal updates: Oklahoma State coach finally breaks silence

The last of the four coaches who had an assistant coach arrested in the FBI's college basketball scandal finally broke his silence.

Oklahoma State's Mike Boynton spoke for the first time since Cowboys assistant coach Lamont Evans was arrested on bribery charges. Here's what Boynton told CBS Sports' Matt Norlander.

Coaches at the other schools which had an assistant coach arrested (Arizona, Southern Cal and Auburn) had previously addressed the situation in interviews or through official statements provided by their respective universities.

Assistant coach Chuck Person, a former NBA player and Auburn alum, is accused of handling a total of $141,500. Person was suspended without pay.



Coach Bruce Pearl



The program is already being impacted by losing a high-profile recruit and offering to give refunds to season-ticket holders



Assistant coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson is accused of paying a player identified only as "Player-5" $5,000 in bribe money to sign with the Wildcats. Richardson has been suspended with pay,

Arizona coach Sean Miller released a statement

USC assistant Tony Bland is charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, soliciting a bribe and wire fraud. Bland has been charged with providing $9,000 cash payments to the families of two current USC players and has been suspended.

Bland retained a high-profile attorney

Assistant coach Lamont Evans is accused of receiving at least $22,000 in bribe money to "exert his influence over certain student-athletes" at Oklahoma State and South Carolina, where he was also an assistant before leaving for OSU. Evans has been fired

First-year Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton

Evans, formerly an assistant at Oklahoma State, is also accused of accepting bribe money while an assistant at South Carolina.

Athletic director Ray Tanner issued a statement that South Carolina is " not the target

