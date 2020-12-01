The Pac-12 will begin its conference schedule Wednesday, but Colorado and Arizona won't be playing their Pac-12 opener that day, the conference announced Tuesday. The game at Arizona will be postponed because the Buffaloes don't have enough players available due to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

"This decision was made under the Pac-12's basketball policy - Colorado does not have the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for the game due to previously reported COVID-19 issues within the program and associated contact tracing protocols," the Pac-12 announced. "The Conference will work with both programs to attempt to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the contest."

Other games recently affected by COVID-19 testing include the postponement of Duke's game vs. Elon on Dec. 6 due to Elon's program being in quarantine.

Also, Maryland's game Tuesday vs. Towson which was canceled due to postives in the Towson program. Also the Saint John's-Fordham game Tuesday was canceled due to a positive test in the Fordham program, and the Red Storm will not play at Texas Tech on Thursday, Saint John's announced.

As developments continue to unfold, we'll be tracking all the latest news and notes surrounding scheduling snafus below in our tracker.

Notable postponements or cancellations

Dec. 1 : Towson at Maryland



: Towson at Maryland Dec. 1 : Alcorn State at DePaul

: Alcorn State at DePaul Dec. 1 : Vanderbilt vs. UConn (Uncasville)

: Vanderbilt vs. UConn (Uncasville) Dec. 2 : Colorado at Arizona

: Colorado at Arizona Dec. 3 : Vanderbilt at Legends Classic (Uncasville)

: Vanderbilt at Legends Classic (Uncasville) Dec. 5 : Ole Miss at Memphis

: Ole Miss at Memphis Dec. 8 : Fordham at Saint John's

: Fordham at Saint John's Dec. 12: Saint John's at Texas Tech

