The Pac-12 will begin its conference schedule Wednesday, but Colorado and Arizona won't be playing their Pac-12 opener that day, the conference announced Tuesday. The game at Arizona will be postponed because the Buffaloes don't have enough players available due to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.
"This decision was made under the Pac-12's basketball policy - Colorado does not have the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for the game due to previously reported COVID-19 issues within the program and associated contact tracing protocols," the Pac-12 announced. "The Conference will work with both programs to attempt to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the contest."
Other games recently affected by COVID-19 testing include the postponement of Duke's game vs. Elon on Dec. 6 due to Elon's program being in quarantine.
Also, Maryland's game Tuesday vs. Towson which was canceled due to postives in the Towson program. Also the Saint John's-Fordham game Tuesday was canceled due to a positive test in the Fordham program, and the Red Storm will not play at Texas Tech on Thursday, Saint John's announced.
As developments continue to unfold, we'll be tracking all the latest news and notes surrounding scheduling snafus below in our tracker.
Notable postponements or cancellations
- Dec. 1: Towson at Maryland
- Dec. 1: Alcorn State at DePaul
- Dec. 1: Vanderbilt vs. UConn (Uncasville)
- Dec. 2: Colorado at Arizona
- Dec. 3: Vanderbilt at Legends Classic (Uncasville)
- Dec. 5: Ole Miss at Memphis
- Dec. 8: Fordham at Saint John's
- Dec. 12: Saint John's at Texas Tech
Previous postponements or cancellations
- Nov. 25: UTSA at Oklahoma
- Nov. 25: Virginia vs. Maine (Uncasville, Connecticut)
- Nov. 25: Central Arkansas at Ole MIss
- Nov. 25: Gardner-Webb at Duke
- Nov. 25: Northern Arizona at Arizona
- Nov. 25-27: Creighton at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
- Nov. 25-27: Texas A&M at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls)
- Nov. 25: Western Illinois at DePaul
- Nov. 25: UMass Lowell vs. Florida
- Nov. 25: Stanford vs. Utah Valley
- Nov. 25: Drexel at Penn State
- Nov. 26: Baylor vs. Arizona State at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
- Nov. 26: Jackson State vs. Ole Miss
- Nov. 27: Arkansas State at Ole Miss
- Nov. 27; Baylor at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
- Nov. 27: Virginia vs. Florida (Uncasville)
- Nov. 27: Florida State vs. Gardner-Webb
- Nov. 28 Oklahoma at UCF
- Nov. 28: Chicago State at DePaul
- Nov. 29: Baylor at Seton Hall
- Nov. 29: Gardner-Webb at Georgia
- Nov. 30: Long Beach State at UCLA
- Nov. 30: Belmont Abbey at Charlotte