The college basketball season less than a month old, but already the schedule snafus related to the pandemic abound. Many teams have been forced to postpone, cancel or reschedule matchups because of COVID-19 outbreaks, and some multi-team events are taking hits as well.

Topping the list of the high-profile postponements this week, Saturday's bounceback spot for No. 9 Duke against Charleston Southern has been postponed because of virus issues within the Charleston Southern program. This comes on the heels of two other programs, No. 4 Michigan State and No. 18 Virginia, being forced into postponing their headline matchup on Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Wednesday's game between No. 25 Louisville and No. 13 Wisconsin was also postponed due to an outbreak of the coronavirus and contact tracing issues among the Cardinals program. Louisville had to pause activities due to issues with COVID-19. The Cardinals are off to a 4-0 start, but their game against UNC Greensboro on Friday was also canceled.

These aren't the first postponements, and they surely, unfortunately, will not be the last. We're tracking all of them to date below and as developments continue to unfold, we'll keep updating.

Notable upcoming postponements or cancellations

Dec. 9 : Louisville at Wisconsin



: Louisville at Wisconsin Dec. 9 : Michigan State at Virginia

: Michigan State at Virginia Dec. 9 : NC State at Michigan

: NC State at Michigan Dec. 9: Robert Morris at West Virginia

Robert Morris at West Virginia Dec. 10 : Southern at Gonzaga



: Southern at Gonzaga Dec. 11 : Saint John's at UConn

: Saint John's at UConn Dec. 12 : Northern Arizona at Gonzaga

: Northern Arizona at Gonzaga Dec. 12 : Charleston Southern at Duke

: Charleston Southern at Duke Dec. 12 : Saint John's at Texas Tech



: Saint John's at Texas Tech Dec. 13 : William & Mary at Virginia

: William & Mary at Virginia Dec. 15: Detroit at Kentucky

Previous notable postponements or cancellations