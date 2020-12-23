The SEC opener for both South Carolina and Kentucky, originally scheduled for Dec. 29 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, has been postponed. The schools announced the decision on Wednesday as a result of a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Gamecocks program. A date to make up the game has not yet been set.

It's the fifth game South Carolina has been forced to postpone or cancel because of issues with COVID-19 that cropped up just three games into the season. It last played on Dec. 5, falling 77-67 to Houston to drop to 1-2 on the season.

Elsewhere in scheduling news: Because last Saturday night's previously scheduled big matchup between Villanova and Virginia could not be played, a pretty good makeup game has been scheduled in its place -- No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Virginia will meet Saturday on CBS.

With Baylor incapable of making up its game vs. Gonzaga and Villanova unable to get in its game vs. Virginia, the Bulldogs and Cavaliers had an opening and made the best of it, providing college hoops with its best game for the day-after-Christmas slate. Gonzaga and Virginia are scheduled to tip at 4 p.m. ET at Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas.

One more of note: LSU was scheduled to host VCU on Tuesday night, but the game will not be played as scheduled "in accordance with SEC and NCAA COVID-19 protocols," LSU said in a release.

Upcoming notable postponements or cancellations

Dec. 23 : South Carolina State at South Carolina

: South Carolina State at South Carolina Dec. 23 : UConn at DePaul

: UConn at DePaul Dec. 29 : South Carolina at Kentucky



: South Carolina at Kentucky Dec. 30 : Syracuse at Wake Forest

: Syracuse at Wake Forest Dec. 31: San Diego State at UNLV



TEAMS NOT COMPETING IN 2020-21

Bethune-Cookman

Maryland-Eastern Shore

Ivy League -- Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale

Previous notable postponements or cancellations