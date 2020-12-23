The SEC opener for both South Carolina and Kentucky, originally scheduled for Dec. 29 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, has been postponed. The schools announced the decision on Wednesday as a result of a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Gamecocks program. A date to make up the game has not yet been set.
It's the fifth game South Carolina has been forced to postpone or cancel because of issues with COVID-19 that cropped up just three games into the season. It last played on Dec. 5, falling 77-67 to Houston to drop to 1-2 on the season.
Elsewhere in scheduling news: Because last Saturday night's previously scheduled big matchup between Villanova and Virginia could not be played, a pretty good makeup game has been scheduled in its place -- No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Virginia will meet Saturday on CBS.
With Baylor incapable of making up its game vs. Gonzaga and Villanova unable to get in its game vs. Virginia, the Bulldogs and Cavaliers had an opening and made the best of it, providing college hoops with its best game for the day-after-Christmas slate. Gonzaga and Virginia are scheduled to tip at 4 p.m. ET at Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas.
One more of note: LSU was scheduled to host VCU on Tuesday night, but the game will not be played as scheduled "in accordance with SEC and NCAA COVID-19 protocols," LSU said in a release.
Upcoming notable postponements or cancellations
- Dec. 23: South Carolina State at South Carolina
- Dec. 23: UConn at DePaul
- Dec. 29: South Carolina at Kentucky
- Dec. 30: Syracuse at Wake Forest
- Dec. 31: San Diego State at UNLV
TEAMS NOT COMPETING IN 2020-21
- Bethune-Cookman
- Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Ivy League -- Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale
Previous notable postponements or cancellations
- Nov. 25: UTSA at Oklahoma
- Nov. 25: Virginia vs. Maine (Uncasville, Connecticut)
- Nov. 25: Central Arkansas at Ole MIss
- Nov. 25: Gardner-Webb at Duke -- rescheduled for Dec. 19, then canceled
- Nov. 25: Northern Arizona at Arizona
- Nov. 25-27: Creighton at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
- Nov. 25-27: Texas A&M at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls)
- Nov. 25: Western Illinois at DePaul
- Nov. 25: UMass Lowell vs. Florida
- Nov. 25: Stanford vs. Utah Valley
- Nov. 25: Drexel at Penn State
- Nov. 26: Baylor vs. Arizona State at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
- Nov. 26: Jackson State vs. Ole Miss
- Nov. 27: Arkansas State at Ole Miss
- Nov. 27; Baylor at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
- Nov. 27: Virginia vs. Florida (Uncasville)
- Nov. 27: Florida State vs. Gardner-Webb -- rescheduled for Dec. 21
- Nov. 28 Oklahoma at UCF
- Nov. 28: Chicago State at DePaul
- Nov. 29: Baylor at Seton Hall
- Nov. 29: Gardner-Webb at Georgia
- Nov. 30: Long Beach State at UCLA
- Nov. 30: Belmont Abbey at Charlotte
- Dec. 1: Towson at Maryland
- Dec. 1: Alcorn State at DePaul
- Dec. 1: Vanderbilt vs. UConn (Uncasville)
- Dec. 2: Colorado at Arizona -- rescheduled for Dec. 28
- Dec. 3: Vanderbilt at Legends Classic (Uncasville)
- Dec. 4: UNC Greensboro at Louisville
- Dec. 4: Florida A&M at South Florida
- Dec. 5: Gonzaga vs. Baylor (Indianapolis)
- Dec. 5: NC State vs. UConn: (Uncasville)
- Dec. 5: Alabama A&M at Ohio State
- Dec. 5: James Madison at Maryland
- Dec. 5: UT-Martin at Illinois
- Dec. 5: Purdue-Fort Wayne at Notre Dame
- Dec. 5: Ole Miss at Memphis
- Dec. 6: Florida A&M at Nebraska
- Dec. 6: DePaul at Iowa State
- Dec. 8: Fordham at Saint John's
- Dec. 8: Tarleton State at Gonzaga
- Dec. 9: Louisville at Wisconsin
- Dec. 9: Michigan State at Virginia
- Dec. 9: NC State at Michigan
- Dec. 9: Robert Morris at West Virginia
- Dec. 10: Southern at Gonzaga
- Dec. 11: Saint John's at UConn
- Dec. 12: Xavier at Providence
- Dec. 12: Northern Arizona at Gonzaga
- Dec. 12: Charleston Southern at Duke
- Dec. 12: Saint John's at Texas Tech
- Dec. 13: Stanford at USC
- Dec. 13: SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern
- Dec. 13: Texas at Baylor
- Dec. 13: William & Mary at Virginia
- Dec. 13: UConn at Georgetown
- Dec. 15: Tarleton State at Baylor
- Dec. 15: Detroit at Kentucky
- Dec. 15: Seton Hall at Xavier
- Dec. 16: NC State at Louisville
- Dec. 16: Northern Iowa at Wisconsin
- Dec. 18: Xavier at DePaul
- Dec. 17: DePaul at Providence
- Dec. 19: Virginia vs. Villanova (at Madison Square Garden)
- Dec. 19: Gardner-Webb at Duke
- Dec. 19: Houston at Alabama
- Dec. 19: South Carolina at Clemson
- Dec. 21: San Diego at Arizona
- Dec. 22: Notre Dame at Syracuse
- Dec. 22: VCU at LSU
- Dec. 22: UNLV at Wyoming