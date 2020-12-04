Louisville became the latest high-profile college basketball program to pause activities due to issues with COVID-19 on Thursday night, when the school announced an indefinite halt after someone in the program tested positive for COVID-19. The Cardinals are off to a 4-0 start, but their game against UNC Greensboro on Friday will be canceled. Louisville is next scheduled to play Dec. 9 against No. 4 Wisconsin.
The school has not determined if that game will be affected by the COVID-19 issues in the program. Louisville is far from the only program to be hit with scheduling problems related to the coronavirus this season. Dozens of games have been canceled or postponed as the sport begins its season with the pandemic sweeping the nation.
As developments continue to unfold, we'll be tracking all the latest news and notes surrounding scheduling snafus below in our tracker.
Notable postponements or cancellations
- Dec. 1: Towson at Maryland
- Dec. 1: Alcorn State at DePaul
- Dec. 1: Vanderbilt vs. UConn (Uncasville)
- Dec. 2: Colorado at Arizona
- Dec. 3: Vanderbilt at Legends Classic (Uncasville)
- Dec. 4: UNC Greensboro at Louisville
- Dec. 5: Ole Miss at Memphis
- Dec. 8: Fordham at Saint John's
- Dec. 12: Saint John's at Texas Tech
Previous postponements or cancellations
- Nov. 25: UTSA at Oklahoma
- Nov. 25: Virginia vs. Maine (Uncasville, Connecticut)
- Nov. 25: Central Arkansas at Ole MIss
- Nov. 25: Gardner-Webb at Duke
- Nov. 25: Northern Arizona at Arizona
- Nov. 25-27: Creighton at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
- Nov. 25-27: Texas A&M at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls)
- Nov. 25: Western Illinois at DePaul
- Nov. 25: UMass Lowell vs. Florida
- Nov. 25: Stanford vs. Utah Valley
- Nov. 25: Drexel at Penn State
- Nov. 26: Baylor vs. Arizona State at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
- Nov. 26: Jackson State vs. Ole Miss
- Nov. 27: Arkansas State at Ole Miss
- Nov. 27; Baylor at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
- Nov. 27: Virginia vs. Florida (Uncasville)
- Nov. 27: Florida State vs. Gardner-Webb
- Nov. 28 Oklahoma at UCF
- Nov. 28: Chicago State at DePaul
- Nov. 29: Baylor at Seton Hall
- Nov. 29: Gardner-Webb at Georgia
- Nov. 30: Long Beach State at UCLA
- Nov. 30: Belmont Abbey at Charlotte