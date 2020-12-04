Louisville became the latest high-profile college basketball program to pause activities due to issues with COVID-19 on Thursday night, when the school announced an indefinite halt after someone in the program tested positive for COVID-19. The Cardinals are off to a 4-0 start, but their game against UNC Greensboro on Friday will be canceled. Louisville is next scheduled to play Dec. 9 against No. 4 Wisconsin.

The school has not determined if that game will be affected by the COVID-19 issues in the program. Louisville is far from the only program to be hit with scheduling problems related to the coronavirus this season. Dozens of games have been canceled or postponed as the sport begins its season with the pandemic sweeping the nation.

As developments continue to unfold, we'll be tracking all the latest news and notes surrounding scheduling snafus below in our tracker.

Notable postponements or cancellations

Dec. 1 : Towson at Maryland



: Towson at Maryland Dec. 1 : Alcorn State at DePaul

: Alcorn State at DePaul Dec. 1 : Vanderbilt vs. UConn (Uncasville)

: Vanderbilt vs. UConn (Uncasville) Dec. 2 : Colorado at Arizona

: Colorado at Arizona Dec. 3 : Vanderbilt at Legends Classic (Uncasville)

: Vanderbilt at Legends Classic (Uncasville) Dec. 4: UNC Greensboro at Louisville

UNC Greensboro at Louisville Dec. 5 : Ole Miss at Memphis

: Ole Miss at Memphis Dec. 8 : Fordham at Saint John's

: Fordham at Saint John's Dec. 12: Saint John's at Texas Tech

Previous postponements or cancellations