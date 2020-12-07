The college basketball season is underway, but the schedule has already hit a plenty of snags. Many teams have been forced to postpone, cancel or reschedule matchups because of COVID-19 outbreaks, and some multi-team events are taking hits as well.

We're starting to see that holding the ACC/Big Ten Challenge is going to be just that - a challenge. Wednesday's game between Louisville and Wisconsin was postponed due to an outbreak of the coronavirus and contact tracing issues among the Cardinals program. Wisconsin promptly added a game Wednesday vs. Rhode Island at the Kohl Center. Louisville had to pause activities due to issues with COVID-19 on Thursday, when the school announced an indefinite halt after someone in the program tested positive for COVID-19. The Cardinals are off to a 4-0 start, but their game against UNC Greensboro on Friday was canceled.

Wednesday's NC State vs. Michigan game in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge is also postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Wolfpack program

These postponements come after Saturday's highly-anticipated game between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor was called off less than two hours before it was supposed to start. Also Saturday's game between UConn and NC State became one of the few games cancelled at Bubbleville.

As developments continue to unfold, we'll be tracking all the latest news and notes surrounding scheduling snafus below in our tracker.

Notable postponements or cancellations this week

Dec. 8 : Fordham at Saint John's



: Fordham at Saint John's Dec. 8 : Tarleton State at Gonzaga

: Tarleton State at Gonzaga Dec. 9 : Louisville at Wisconsin



: Louisville at Wisconsin Dec. 9 : NC State at Michigan

: NC State at Michigan Dec. 10 : Southern at Gonzaga



: Southern at Gonzaga Dec. 11 : Saint John's at UConn

: Saint John's at UConn Dec. 12 : Northern Arizona at Gonzaga

: Northern Arizona at Gonzaga Dec. 12: Saint John's at Texas Tech



Previous notable postponements or cancellations