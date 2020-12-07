The college basketball season is underway, but the schedule has already hit a plenty of snags. Many teams have been forced to postpone, cancel or reschedule matchups because of COVID-19 outbreaks, and some multi-team events are taking hits as well.
We're starting to see that holding the ACC/Big Ten Challenge is going to be just that - a challenge. Wednesday's game between Louisville and Wisconsin was postponed due to an outbreak of the coronavirus and contact tracing issues among the Cardinals program. Wisconsin promptly added a game Wednesday vs. Rhode Island at the Kohl Center. Louisville had to pause activities due to issues with COVID-19 on Thursday, when the school announced an indefinite halt after someone in the program tested positive for COVID-19. The Cardinals are off to a 4-0 start, but their game against UNC Greensboro on Friday was canceled.
Wednesday's NC State vs. Michigan game in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge is also postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Wolfpack program
Confirming @JonRothstein report that Louisville-Wisc is off for Wednesday due to COVID protocols with Louisville. And Wisconsin has already lined up a home game vs. URI on Wednesday as the substitute. The kind of scheduling agility necessary this season. Interesting matchup, too.— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 7, 2020
These postponements come after Saturday's highly-anticipated game between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor was called off less than two hours before it was supposed to start. Also Saturday's game between UConn and NC State became one of the few games cancelled at Bubbleville.
As developments continue to unfold, we'll be tracking all the latest news and notes surrounding scheduling snafus below in our tracker.
Notable postponements or cancellations this week
- Dec. 8: Fordham at Saint John's
- Dec. 8: Tarleton State at Gonzaga
- Dec. 9: Louisville at Wisconsin
- Dec. 9 : NC State at Michigan
- Dec. 10: Southern at Gonzaga
- Dec. 11: Saint John's at UConn
- Dec. 12: Northern Arizona at Gonzaga
- Dec. 12: Saint John's at Texas Tech
Previous notable postponements or cancellations
- Nov. 25: UTSA at Oklahoma
- Nov. 25: Virginia vs. Maine (Uncasville, Connecticut)
- Nov. 25: Central Arkansas at Ole MIss
- Nov. 25: Gardner-Webb at Duke
- Nov. 25: Northern Arizona at Arizona
- Nov. 25-27: Creighton at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
- Nov. 25-27: Texas A&M at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls)
- Nov. 25: Western Illinois at DePaul
- Nov. 25: UMass Lowell vs. Florida
- Nov. 25: Stanford vs. Utah Valley
- Nov. 25: Drexel at Penn State
- Nov. 26: Baylor vs. Arizona State at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
- Nov. 26: Jackson State vs. Ole Miss
- Nov. 27: Arkansas State at Ole Miss
- Nov. 27; Baylor at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
- Nov. 27: Virginia vs. Florida (Uncasville)
- Nov. 27: Florida State vs. Gardner-Webb -- rescheduled for Dec. 21
- Nov. 28 Oklahoma at UCF
- Nov. 28: Chicago State at DePaul
- Nov. 29: Baylor at Seton Hall
- Nov. 29: Gardner-Webb at Georgia
- Nov. 30: Long Beach State at UCLA
- Nov. 30: Belmont Abbey at Charlotte
- Dec. 1: Towson at Maryland
- Dec. 1: Alcorn State at DePaul
- Dec. 1: Vanderbilt vs. UConn (Uncasville)
- Dec. 2: Colorado at Arizona -- rescheduled for Dec. 28
- Dec. 3: Vanderbilt at Legends Classic (Uncasville)
- Dec. 4: UNC Greensboro at Louisville
- Dec. 4: Florida A&M at South Florida
- Dec. 5: Gonzaga vs. Baylor (Indianapolis)
- Dec. 5: NC State vs. UConn: (Uncasville)
- Dec. 5: Alabama A&M at Ohio State
- Dec. 5: James Madison at Maryland
- Dec. 5: UT-Martin at Illinois
- Dec. 5: Purdue-Fort Wayne at Notre Dame
- Dec. 5: Ole Miss at Memphis
- Dec. 6: Florida A&M at Nebraska
- Dec. 6: DePaul at Iowa State