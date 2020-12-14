Louisville's ACC opener vs. NC State scheduled for Wednesday at the KFC Yum! Center, has been postponed due to continued coronavirus protocols within Louisville's program. The Cardinals are 4-0 but have not played a game since Dec. 1. NC State, meanwhile, is out of quarantine and back at practice after it had its own pause earlier this month.

In the Big East schedules are changing almost daily. Xavier, which started the season without a bump, playing seven games in the first two weeks, but remains on COVID pause. Friday's Xavier-DePaul game has been postponed, with DePaul vs. Providence being moved in its place and to be played Thursday.

Notable postponements or cancellations

Dec. 15 : Tarleton State at Baylor



: Tarleton State at Baylor Dec. 15 : Detroit at Kentucky

: Detroit at Kentucky Dec. 15 : Seton Hall at Xavier

: Seton Hall at Xavier Dec. 16 : NC State at Louisville

: NC State at Louisville Dec. 16 : Northern Iowa at Wisconsin

: Northern Iowa at Wisconsin Dec. 18 : Xavier at DePaul

: Xavier at DePaul Dec. 17 : UConn at Providence

: UConn at Providence Dec. 19: Gardner-Webb at Duke

ALL GAMES FOR 2020-21

Previous notable postponements or cancellations