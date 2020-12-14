Louisville's ACC opener vs. NC State scheduled for Wednesday at the KFC Yum! Center, has been postponed due to continued coronavirus protocols within Louisville's program. The Cardinals are 4-0 but have not played a game since Dec. 1. NC State, meanwhile, is out of quarantine and back at practice after it had its own pause earlier this month.
In the Big East schedules are changing almost daily. Xavier, which started the season without a bump, playing seven games in the first two weeks, but remains on COVID pause. Friday's Xavier-DePaul game has been postponed, with DePaul vs. Providence being moved in its place and to be played Thursday.
Notable postponements or cancellations
- Dec. 15: Tarleton State at Baylor
- Dec. 15: Detroit at Kentucky
- Dec. 15: Seton Hall at Xavier
- Dec. 16: NC State at Louisville
- Dec. 16: Northern Iowa at Wisconsin
- Dec. 18: Xavier at DePaul
- Dec. 17: UConn at Providence
- Dec. 19: Gardner-Webb at Duke
ALL GAMES FOR 2020-21
- Bethune-Cookman
- Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Ivy League (Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale.)
Previous notable postponements or cancellations
- Nov. 25: UTSA at Oklahoma
- Nov. 25: Virginia vs. Maine (Uncasville, Connecticut)
- Nov. 25: Central Arkansas at Ole MIss
- Nov. 25: Gardner-Webb at Duke -- rescheduled for Dec. 19, then canceled
- Nov. 25: Northern Arizona at Arizona
- Nov. 25-27: Creighton at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
- Nov. 25-27: Texas A&M at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls)
- Nov. 25: Western Illinois at DePaul
- Nov. 25: UMass Lowell vs. Florida
- Nov. 25: Stanford vs. Utah Valley
- Nov. 25: Drexel at Penn State
- Nov. 26: Baylor vs. Arizona State at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
- Nov. 26: Jackson State vs. Ole Miss
- Nov. 27: Arkansas State at Ole Miss
- Nov. 27; Baylor at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
- Nov. 27: Virginia vs. Florida (Uncasville)
- Nov. 27: Florida State vs. Gardner-Webb -- rescheduled for Dec. 21
- Nov. 28 Oklahoma at UCF
- Nov. 28: Chicago State at DePaul
- Nov. 29: Baylor at Seton Hall
- Nov. 29: Gardner-Webb at Georgia
- Nov. 30: Long Beach State at UCLA
- Nov. 30: Belmont Abbey at Charlotte
- Dec. 1: Towson at Maryland
- Dec. 1: Alcorn State at DePaul
- Dec. 1: Vanderbilt vs. UConn (Uncasville)
- Dec. 2: Colorado at Arizona -- rescheduled for Dec. 28
- Dec. 3: Vanderbilt at Legends Classic (Uncasville)
- Dec. 4: UNC Greensboro at Louisville
- Dec. 4: Florida A&M at South Florida
- Dec. 5: Gonzaga vs. Baylor (Indianapolis)
- Dec. 5: NC State vs. UConn: (Uncasville)
- Dec. 5: Alabama A&M at Ohio State
- Dec. 5: James Madison at Maryland
- Dec. 5: UT-Martin at Illinois
- Dec. 5: Purdue-Fort Wayne at Notre Dame
- Dec. 5: Ole Miss at Memphis
- Dec. 6: Florida A&M at Nebraska
- Dec. 6: DePaul at Iowa State
- Dec. 8: Fordham at Saint John's
- Dec. 8: Tarleton State at Gonzaga
- Dec. 9: Louisville at Wisconsin
- Dec. 9: Michigan State at Virginia
- Dec. 9: NC State at Michigan
- Dec. 9: Robert Morris at West Virginia
- Dec. 10: Southern at Gonzaga
- Dec. 11: Saint John's at UConn
- Dec. 12: Xavier at Providence
- Dec. 12: Northern Arizona at Gonzaga
- Dec. 12: Charleston Southern at Duke
- Dec. 12: Saint John's at Texas Tech
- Dec. 13: Stanford at USC
- Dec. 13: SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern
- Dec. 13: Texas at Baylor
- Dec. 13: William & Mary at Virginia
- Dec. 13: UConn at Georgetown