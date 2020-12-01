The college basketball season got underway Wednesday, but it's already faced a few snags. Some teams have already been forced to postpone, cancel or reschedule matchups because of COVID-19 outbreaks, and some multi-team events are taking hits as well.

The latest is Maryland's game Tuesday vs. Towson was canceled due to postives in the Towson program as well as Saint John's game vs. Fordham due to a positive test, and will not play at Texas Tech on Thursday, the Red Storm announced.

As developments continue to unfold, we'll be tracking all the latest news and notes surrounding scheduling snafus below in our tracker.

Notable postponements or cancellations