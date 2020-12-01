The college basketball season got underway Wednesday, but it's already faced a few snags. Some teams have already been forced to postpone, cancel or reschedule matchups because of COVID-19 outbreaks, and some multi-team events are taking hits as well.
The latest is Maryland's game Tuesday vs. Towson was canceled due to postives in the Towson program as well as Saint John's game vs. Fordham due to a positive test, and will not play at Texas Tech on Thursday, the Red Storm announced.
As developments continue to unfold, we'll be tracking all the latest news and notes surrounding scheduling snafus below in our tracker.
Notable postponements or cancellations
- Nov. 25: UTSA at Oklahoma
- Nov. 25: Virginia vs. Maine (Uncasville, Connecticut)
- Nov. 25: Central Arkansas at Ole MIss
- Nov. 25: Gardner-Webb at Duke
- Nov. 25: Northern Arizona at Arizona
- Nov. 25-27: Creighton at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
- Nov. 25-27: Texas A&M at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls)
- Nov. 25: Western Illinois at DePaul
- Nov. 25: UMass Lowell vs. Florida
- Nov. 25: Stanford vs. Utah Valley
- Nov. 25: Drexel at Penn State
- Nov. 26: Baylor vs. Arizona State at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
- Nov. 26: Jackson State vs. Ole Miss
- Nov. 27: Arkansas State at Ole Miss
- Nov. 27; Baylor at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
- Nov. 27: Virginia vs. Florida (Uncasville)
- Nov. 27: Florida State vs. Gardner-Webb
- Nov. 28 Oklahoma at UCF
- Nov. 28: Chicago State at DePaul
- Nov. 29: Baylor at Seton Hall
- Nov. 29: Gardner-Webb at Georgia
- Nov. 30: Long Beach State at UCLA
- Nov. 30: Belmont Abbey at Charlotte
- Dec. 1: Towson at Maryland
- Dec. 1: Alcorn State at DePaul
- Dec. 1: Vanderbilt vs. Uconn (Uncasville)
- Dec. 3: Vanderbilt at Legends Classic (Uncasville)
- Dec. 5: Ole Miss at Memphis
- Dec. 8: Fordham at Saint John's
- Dec. 12: Saint John's at Texas Tech
- All games: Bethune-Cookman, Maryland-Eastern Shore, Ivy League (Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale.)