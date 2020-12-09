The college basketball season is underway, but the schedule has already hit a plenty of snags. Many teams have been forced to postpone, cancel or reschedule matchups because of COVID-19 outbreaks, and some multi-team events are taking hits as well.

Topping the list of the high-profile postponements this week, Wednesday's game between No. 4 Michigan State and No. 18 Virginia has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Virginia program, the programs announced on Tuesday night. The status of Virginia's game against William & Mary scheduled for Sunday is also "to be determined," according to Virginia.

Wednesday's game between No. 25 Louisville and No. 13 Wisconsin was also postponed due to an outbreak of the coronavirus and contact tracing issues among the Cardinals program. Louisville had to pause activities due to issues with COVID-19. The Cardinals are off to a 4-0 start, but their game against UNC Greensboro on Friday was also canceled.

These postponements come after Saturday's highly-anticipated game between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor was called off less than two hours before it was supposed to start. As developments continue to unfold, we'll be tracking all the latest news and notes surrounding scheduling snafus below in our tracker.

Notable upcoming postponements or cancellations

Dec. 9 : Louisville at Wisconsin



: Louisville at Wisconsin Dec. 9 : Michigan State at Virginia

: Michigan State at Virginia Dec. 9 : NC State at Michigan

: NC State at Michigan Dec. 9: Robert Morris at West Virginia

Robert Morris at West Virginia Dec. 10 : Southern at Gonzaga



: Southern at Gonzaga Dec. 11 : Saint John's at UConn

: Saint John's at UConn Dec. 12 : Northern Arizona at Gonzaga

: Northern Arizona at Gonzaga Dec. 12 : Saint John's at Texas Tech



: Saint John's at Texas Tech Dec. 15: Detroit at Kentucky

Previous notable postponements or cancellations