The college basketball season is underway, but the schedule has already hit a plenty of snags. Many teams have been forced to postpone, cancel or reschedule matchups because of COVID-19 outbreaks, and some multi-team events are taking hits as well.
Topping the list of the high-profile postponements this week, Wednesday's game between No. 4 Michigan State and No. 18 Virginia has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Virginia program, the programs announced on Tuesday night. The status of Virginia's game against William & Mary scheduled for Sunday is also "to be determined," according to Virginia.
Wednesday's game between No. 25 Louisville and No. 13 Wisconsin was also postponed due to an outbreak of the coronavirus and contact tracing issues among the Cardinals program. Louisville had to pause activities due to issues with COVID-19. The Cardinals are off to a 4-0 start, but their game against UNC Greensboro on Friday was also canceled.
Confirming @JonRothstein report that Louisville-Wisc is off for Wednesday due to COVID protocols with Louisville. And Wisconsin has already lined up a home game vs. URI on Wednesday as the substitute. The kind of scheduling agility necessary this season. Interesting matchup, too.— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 7, 2020
These postponements come after Saturday's highly-anticipated game between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor was called off less than two hours before it was supposed to start. As developments continue to unfold, we'll be tracking all the latest news and notes surrounding scheduling snafus below in our tracker.
Notable upcoming postponements or cancellations
- Dec. 9: Louisville at Wisconsin
- Dec. 9: Michigan State at Virginia
- Dec. 9: NC State at Michigan
- Dec. 9: Robert Morris at West Virginia
- Dec. 10: Southern at Gonzaga
- Dec. 11: Saint John's at UConn
- Dec. 12: Northern Arizona at Gonzaga
- Dec. 12: Saint John's at Texas Tech
- Dec. 15: Detroit at Kentucky
Previous notable postponements or cancellations
- Nov. 25: UTSA at Oklahoma
- Nov. 25: Virginia vs. Maine (Uncasville, Connecticut)
- Nov. 25: Central Arkansas at Ole MIss
- Nov. 25: Gardner-Webb at Duke
- Nov. 25: Northern Arizona at Arizona
- Nov. 25-27: Creighton at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
- Nov. 25-27: Texas A&M at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls)
- Nov. 25: Western Illinois at DePaul
- Nov. 25: UMass Lowell vs. Florida
- Nov. 25: Stanford vs. Utah Valley
- Nov. 25: Drexel at Penn State
- Nov. 26: Baylor vs. Arizona State at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
- Nov. 26: Jackson State vs. Ole Miss
- Nov. 27: Arkansas State at Ole Miss
- Nov. 27; Baylor at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
- Nov. 27: Virginia vs. Florida (Uncasville)
- Nov. 27: Florida State vs. Gardner-Webb -- rescheduled for Dec. 21
- Nov. 28 Oklahoma at UCF
- Nov. 28: Chicago State at DePaul
- Nov. 29: Baylor at Seton Hall
- Nov. 29: Gardner-Webb at Georgia
- Nov. 30: Long Beach State at UCLA
- Nov. 30: Belmont Abbey at Charlotte
- Dec. 1: Towson at Maryland
- Dec. 1: Alcorn State at DePaul
- Dec. 1: Vanderbilt vs. UConn (Uncasville)
- Dec. 2: Colorado at Arizona -- rescheduled for Dec. 28
- Dec. 3: Vanderbilt at Legends Classic (Uncasville)
- Dec. 4: UNC Greensboro at Louisville
- Dec. 4: Florida A&M at South Florida
- Dec. 5: Gonzaga vs. Baylor (Indianapolis)
- Dec. 5: NC State vs. UConn: (Uncasville)
- Dec. 5: Alabama A&M at Ohio State
- Dec. 5: James Madison at Maryland
- Dec. 5: UT-Martin at Illinois
- Dec. 5: Purdue-Fort Wayne at Notre Dame
- Dec. 5: Ole Miss at Memphis
- Dec. 6: Florida A&M at Nebraska
- Dec. 6: DePaul at Iowa State
- Dec. 8: Fordham at Saint John's
- Dec. 8: Tarleton State at Gonzaga