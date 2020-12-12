The college hoops season has been off the ground for two weeks now, but it continues to be a stop-and-start affair with positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing affecting games near and far. Among those postponed just in the last week include a pair of high-profile games that was set to feature No. 2 Baylor -- first with a matchup with No. 1 Gonzaga last Saturday and now with an in-state showdown with No. 13 Texas being called off.

The postponements come on the heels of two other well respected programs, No. 4 Michigan State and No. 18 Virginia, being forced into postponing their headline matchup on Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. No. 1 Gonzaga also had to call off a game against Northern Arizona on Saturday because the Zags program is shutdown through Dec. 14 because of COVID-19.

Wednesday's game between No. 25 Louisville and No. 13 Wisconsin was also postponed due to an outbreak of the coronavirus and contact tracing issues among the Cardinals program. Louisville had to pause activities due to issues with COVID-19. The Cardinals are off to a 4-0 start, but their game against UNC Greensboro on Friday was also canceled.

These aren't the first wave of postponements, and they surely, unfortunately, will not be the last. We're tracking all of them to date below and as developments continue to unfold, we'll keep updating.

Notable upcoming postponements or cancellations

Dec. 12 : Xavier at Providence



: Xavier at Providence Dec. 12 : Northern Arizona at Gonzaga

: Northern Arizona at Gonzaga Dec. 12 : Charleston Southern at Duke

: Charleston Southern at Duke Dec. 12 : Saint John's at Texas Tech



: Saint John's at Texas Tech Dec. 13 : Texas at Baylor

: Texas at Baylor Dec. 13 : William & Mary at Virginia

: William & Mary at Virginia Dec. 13 : UConn at Georgetown

: UConn at Georgetown Dec. 15 : Tarleton State at Baylor

: Tarleton State at Baylor Dec. 15 : Detroit at Kentucky

: Detroit at Kentucky Dec. 15 : Seton Hall at Xavier

: Seton Hall at Xavier Dec. 17: UConn at Providence

Previous notable postponements or cancellations