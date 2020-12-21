Because Saturday night's previously scheduled big matchup between Villanova and Virginia could not be played, a pretty good makeup game has been scheduled in its place: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Virginia will meet Saturday on CBS.

With Baylor incapable of making up its game vs. Gonzaga and Villanova unable to get in its game vs. Virginia, the Bulldogs and Cavaliers had an opening and made the best of it, providing college hoops with its best game for the day-after-Christmas slate. Gonzaga and Virginia are scheduled to tip at 4 p.m. ET at Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas.

On Monday, news landed that the ACC has postponed Tuesday's scheduled game between Notre Dame and Syracuse.

"The postponement follows positive tests in a recent Syracuse opponent, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing required for the Syracuse men's basketball team," according to the ACC. "The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report."

Syracuse played Buffalo to a close win on Saturday; Buffalo reported new cases within its program on Monday.

One more of note: LSU was scheduled to host VCU on Tuesday night, but the game will not be played as scheduled "in accordance with SEC and NCAA COVID-19 protocols," LSU said in a release.

Upcoming notable postponements or cancellations

Dec. 22 : Notre Dame at Syracuse



: Notre Dame at Syracuse Dec. 22 : VCU at LSU

: VCU at LSU Dec. 23: UConn at DePaul

