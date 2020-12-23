Syracuse and Wake Forest will not play their game as scheduled on Dec. 30, the ACC announced Tuesday evening. The reason is due to Syracuse's contact tracing and ACC protocols in the wake of Buffalo announcing positive coronavirus tests in its program less than 48 hours after Buffalo played at Syracuse.

The news comes one day after the scheduled Tuesday night game between Syracuse and Notre Dame was postponed.

"The postponement follows positive tests in a recent Syracuse opponent, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing required for the Syracuse men's basketball team," according to the ACC. "The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report."

Elsewhere: Because last Saturday night's previously scheduled big matchup between Villanova and Virginia could not be played, a pretty good makeup game has been scheduled in its place: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Virginia will meet Saturday on CBS.

With Baylor incapable of making up its game vs. Gonzaga and Villanova unable to get in its game vs. Virginia, the Bulldogs and Cavaliers had an opening and made the best of it, providing college hoops with its best game for the day-after-Christmas slate. Gonzaga and Virginia are scheduled to tip at 4 p.m. ET at Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas.

One more of note: LSU was scheduled to host VCU on Tuesday night, but the game will not be played as scheduled "in accordance with SEC and NCAA COVID-19 protocols," LSU said in a release.

Upcoming notable postponements or cancellations

TEAMS NOT COMPETING IN 2020-21

Bethune-Cookman

Maryland-Eastern Shore

Ivy League -- Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale

Previous notable postponements or cancellations