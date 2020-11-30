The college basketball season got underway Wednesday, but it's already faced a few snags. Some teams have already been forced to postpone, cancel or reschedule matchups because of COVID-19 outbreaks, and some multi-team events are taking hits as well.

Oklahoma announced Wednesday it is pausing activities due to COVID-19 tests and contact tracing and postponed the Sooners' opener that night vs. UTSA and their game Saturday at UCF.

The most notable team directly affected this week is Duke, which was expected to open its season Wednesday against Gardner-Webb. Gardner-Webb, though, had a positive COVID-19 test within its program, and Duke has opted to postpone the game. The Blue Devils will open their season on Saturday against Coppin State instead.

Elsewhere, preseason No. 2 Baylor is dealing with the virus at the top of its program. Bears coach Scott Drew announced over the weekend that he tested positive, and as a result, the Bears are out of the loaded field of the Empire Classic this week at Mohegan Sun.

As developments continue to unfold, we'll be tracking all the latest news and notes surrounding scheduling snafus below in our tracker.

Notable postponements or cancellations