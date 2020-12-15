A huge Saturday night matchup has been called off. No. 17 Virginia is incapable of traveling to play No. 7 Villanova at Madison Square Garden this weekend, sources told CBS Sports, and so while the matchup is off, there is an effort ongoing to get Villanova a replacement opponent.
As of Tuesday evening, it's not yet determined if the venue would change for Villanova, but it's believed that MSG is still the desired stage and that a high-profile opponent is the preference. Villanova is actively seeking a replacement.
Virginia's next game currently scheduled is Dec. 22 at home against William & Mary. We will update this with more information if or when Villanova can find a replacement.
Louisville's ACC opener vs. NC State scheduled for Wednesday at the KFC Yum! Center has been postponed due to continued coronavirus protocols within Louisville's program. The Cardinals are 4-0 but have not played a game since Dec. 1. NC State, meanwhile, is out of quarantine and back at practice after it had its own pause earlier this month.
Alabama's home game Saturday against No. 6 Houston has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing in the Cougars program. The Crimson Tide quickly arranged a game vs. Western Kentucky for Saturday at 2 p.m.
Also, South Carolina was scheduled to play host to No. 24 Clemson on Saturday, but that game has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases in the Gamecocks' program
In the Big East schedules are changing almost daily. Xavier, which started the season without a bump, playing seven games in the first two weeks, but remains on COVID pause. Friday's Xavier-DePaul game has been postponed, with DePaul vs. Providence being moved in its place and to be played Thursday.
Notable postponements or cancellations
- Dec. 15: Tarleton State at Baylor
- Dec. 15: Detroit at Kentucky
- Dec. 15: Seton Hall at Xavier
- Dec. 16: NC State at Louisville
- Dec. 16: Northern Iowa at Wisconsin
- Dec. 18: Xavier at DePaul
- Dec. 17: UConn at Providence
- Dec. 19: Virginia vs. Villanova (at Madison Square Garden)
- Dec. 19: Gardner-Webb at Duke
ALL GAMES FOR 2020-21
- Bethune-Cookman
- Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Ivy League (Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale.)
Previous notable postponements or cancellations
- Nov. 25: UTSA at Oklahoma
- Nov. 25: Virginia vs. Maine (Uncasville, Connecticut)
- Nov. 25: Central Arkansas at Ole MIss
- Nov. 25: Gardner-Webb at Duke -- rescheduled for Dec. 19, then canceled
- Nov. 25: Northern Arizona at Arizona
- Nov. 25-27: Creighton at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
- Nov. 25-27: Texas A&M at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls)
- Nov. 25: Western Illinois at DePaul
- Nov. 25: UMass Lowell vs. Florida
- Nov. 25: Stanford vs. Utah Valley
- Nov. 25: Drexel at Penn State
- Nov. 26: Baylor vs. Arizona State at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
- Nov. 26: Jackson State vs. Ole Miss
- Nov. 27: Arkansas State at Ole Miss
- Nov. 27; Baylor at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
- Nov. 27: Virginia vs. Florida (Uncasville)
- Nov. 27: Florida State vs. Gardner-Webb -- rescheduled for Dec. 21
- Nov. 28 Oklahoma at UCF
- Nov. 28: Chicago State at DePaul
- Nov. 29: Baylor at Seton Hall
- Nov. 29: Gardner-Webb at Georgia
- Nov. 30: Long Beach State at UCLA
- Nov. 30: Belmont Abbey at Charlotte
- Dec. 1: Towson at Maryland
- Dec. 1: Alcorn State at DePaul
- Dec. 1: Vanderbilt vs. UConn (Uncasville)
- Dec. 2: Colorado at Arizona -- rescheduled for Dec. 28
- Dec. 3: Vanderbilt at Legends Classic (Uncasville)
- Dec. 4: UNC Greensboro at Louisville
- Dec. 4: Florida A&M at South Florida
- Dec. 5: Gonzaga vs. Baylor (Indianapolis)
- Dec. 5: NC State vs. UConn: (Uncasville)
- Dec. 5: Alabama A&M at Ohio State
- Dec. 5: James Madison at Maryland
- Dec. 5: UT-Martin at Illinois
- Dec. 5: Purdue-Fort Wayne at Notre Dame
- Dec. 5: Ole Miss at Memphis
- Dec. 6: Florida A&M at Nebraska
- Dec. 6: DePaul at Iowa State
- Dec. 8: Fordham at Saint John's
- Dec. 8: Tarleton State at Gonzaga
- Dec. 9: Louisville at Wisconsin
- Dec. 9: Michigan State at Virginia
- Dec. 9: NC State at Michigan
- Dec. 9: Robert Morris at West Virginia
- Dec. 10: Southern at Gonzaga
- Dec. 11: Saint John's at UConn
- Dec. 12: Xavier at Providence
- Dec. 12: Northern Arizona at Gonzaga
- Dec. 12: Charleston Southern at Duke
- Dec. 12: Saint John's at Texas Tech
- Dec. 13: Stanford at USC
- Dec. 13: SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern
- Dec. 13: Texas at Baylor
- Dec. 13: William & Mary at Virginia
- Dec. 13: UConn at Georgetown