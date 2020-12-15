A huge Saturday night matchup has been called off. No. 17 Virginia is incapable of traveling to play No. 7 Villanova at Madison Square Garden this weekend, sources told CBS Sports, and so while the matchup is off, there is an effort ongoing to get Villanova a replacement opponent.

As of Tuesday evening, it's not yet determined if the venue would change for Villanova, but it's believed that MSG is still the desired stage and that a high-profile opponent is the preference. Villanova is actively seeking a replacement.

Virginia's next game currently scheduled is Dec. 22 at home against William & Mary. We will update this with more information if or when Villanova can find a replacement.

Louisville's ACC opener vs. NC State scheduled for Wednesday at the KFC Yum! Center has been postponed due to continued coronavirus protocols within Louisville's program. The Cardinals are 4-0 but have not played a game since Dec. 1. NC State, meanwhile, is out of quarantine and back at practice after it had its own pause earlier this month.

Alabama's home game Saturday against No. 6 Houston has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing in the Cougars program. The Crimson Tide quickly arranged a game vs. Western Kentucky for Saturday at 2 p.m.

Also, South Carolina was scheduled to play host to No. 24 Clemson on Saturday, but that game has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases in the Gamecocks' program

In the Big East schedules are changing almost daily. Xavier, which started the season without a bump, playing seven games in the first two weeks, but remains on COVID pause. Friday's Xavier-DePaul game has been postponed, with DePaul vs. Providence being moved in its place and to be played Thursday.

Notable postponements or cancellations

Dec. 15 : Tarleton State at Baylor



: Tarleton State at Baylor Dec. 15 : Detroit at Kentucky

: Detroit at Kentucky Dec. 15 : Seton Hall at Xavier

: Seton Hall at Xavier Dec. 16 : NC State at Louisville

: NC State at Louisville Dec. 16 : Northern Iowa at Wisconsin

: Northern Iowa at Wisconsin Dec. 18 : Xavier at DePaul

: Xavier at DePaul Dec. 17 : UConn at Providence

: UConn at Providence Dec. 19 : Virginia vs. Villanova (at Madison Square Garden)

: Virginia vs. Villanova (at Madison Square Garden) Dec. 19: Gardner-Webb at Duke

