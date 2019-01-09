College basketball schedule, games 2018: Tip times and what to stream, how to watch on CBS Sports Network
A look at what to watch this week in college hoops on CBS Sports Network
Hump day signals the middle of the work week for most folks, but it represents the meat of the college basketball schedule this week on CBS Sports Network.
On Wednesday night's slate, Marquette and Creighton will open up a triple-header of action that includes tenth-ranked Nevada in the nightcap and A10 contender Saint Louis sandwiched in between. The Wolf Pack are coming off their first loss of the season in dispirited fashion, and are in line for a bounce-back in Reno, Nevada on their home court as a 27-point favorite.
Wednesday, however, serves as the appetizer to the full course on Saturday that features wall-to-wall coverage beginning at noon ET and running into the dark of night, starting with Miami-Ohio vs. Buffalo and culminating with No. 17 Houston and Wichita State in the night's final game. Check out the guide below for all the tip times and matchups.
As always, the SportsLine pick sheet is always your best resource for odds, betting tips and more.
College basketball on CBS Sports Network
- Wednesday, Jan. 9: Marquette at Creighton, 7 p.m. ET
- Wednesday, Jan. 9: UMass at Saint Louis, 9 p.m. ET
- Wednesday, Jan. 9: San Jose State at Nevada, 11 p.m. ET
- Thursday, Jan. 10: SMU at UConn, 7 p.m. ET
- Thursday, Jan. 10: Robert Morris at St. Francis Brooklyn, 9 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Jan. 12: Miami Ohio at Buffalo, 12 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Jan. 12: VCU at Davidson, 2 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Jan. 12: New Mexico at Colorado State, 4 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Jan. 12: DePaul at St. John's, 6 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Jan. 12: Wichita State at Houston, 8 p.m. ET
Viewing information
- TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online)
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
