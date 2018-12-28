College basketball schedule, games 2018: Tip times and what to stream, watch this week on CBS Sports Network

As you sit around enjoying your well-deserved time away from work this holiday season, I can recommend nothing more than plumping down in the chair and soaking in some college hoops. Well, besides maybe some pizza. But hey, who says you can't have both?

If you're able to multitask the pizza and the hoops, by all means, do. Because the next week of the college slate is loaded on CBS Sports Network with big programs -- like Oregon and No. 15 Wisconsin, among others -- in action. Yes, the bowl season, is entertaining. I understand. And yes, your fantasy football championship game is important. But these games will be worth a set of eyes. Mark your calendars accordingly.

Viewing information for No. 15 Wisconsin vs. Western Kentucky



When : Saturday, 5:30 p.m. ET



: Saturday, 5:30 p.m. ET Where : E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky



: E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online)



CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online) Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

What to expect: Wisconsin should win. And maybe handily. But even a road game against a middling C-USA opponent like the Hilltoppers won't be a cakewalk. WKU (6-6) has played a tough schedule and been up and down overall, but it has the talent to give the Badgers a close one. Watch for Charles Bassey, C-USA's leading rebounder and second-leading shot-blocker. He's the X-factor. If he can perform up to his potential on this stage and limit Wisconsin's best player, Ethan Happ, this game could get dicey for the Badgers.

More college basketball on CBS Sports Network

