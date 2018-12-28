College basketball schedule, games 2018: Tip times and what to stream, watch this week on CBS Sports Network
A look at what to watch this next week in college hoops on CBS Sports Network
As you sit around enjoying your well-deserved time away from work this holiday season, I can recommend nothing more than plumping down in the chair and soaking in some college hoops. Well, besides maybe some pizza. But hey, who says you can't have both?
If you're able to multitask the pizza and the hoops, by all means, do. Because the next week of the college slate is loaded on CBS Sports Network with big programs -- like Oregon and No. 15 Wisconsin, among others -- in action. Yes, the bowl season, is entertaining. I understand. And yes, your fantasy football championship game is important. But these games will be worth a set of eyes. Mark your calendars accordingly.
Viewing information for No. 15 Wisconsin vs. Western Kentucky
- When: Saturday, 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online)
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
What to expect: Wisconsin should win. And maybe handily. But even a road game against a middling C-USA opponent like the Hilltoppers won't be a cakewalk. WKU (6-6) has played a tough schedule and been up and down overall, but it has the talent to give the Badgers a close one. Watch for Charles Bassey, C-USA's leading rebounder and second-leading shot-blocker. He's the X-factor. If he can perform up to his potential on this stage and limit Wisconsin's best player, Ethan Happ, this game could get dicey for the Badgers.
More college basketball on CBS Sports Network
- Saturday: Oregon vs. Boise State, 7:30 p.m. ET: The Ducks are a trendy pick among our experts to win the Pac-12, but this game could get interesting. Oregon is without Bol Bol and Kenny Wooten and on the road against a stingy Broncos squad looking to avenge their loss to the Ducks two weeks ago.
- Wednesday, Jan. 2: Tulane vs. Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m. ET: Cincy is the favorite by a decent margin here. The Bearcats are 11-2 with losses to two ranked teams, while Tulane is 4-9 with only one win away from its home floor.
- Wednesday, Jan. 2: UConn vs. South Florida, 8:30 p.m. ET: Neither team is ranked, but this is going to be a great game. UConn going for its 10th win of the Dan Hurley era, USF aiming to protect home court to win its seventh straight (presuming it wins Saturday against Fairleigh Dickinson). I like the Huskies in this game but it could be a close one. Great matchup to open AAC play for both teams.
- Wednesday, Jan. 2: Colorado State vs. UNLV, 10:30 p.m. ET: UNLV badly needs to jump out of its funk that has seen it lose five of seven. What better time than against Colorado State, a team that has lost six of seven? This is the league-opener for both teams.
- Thursday, Jan. 3: George Mason vs. Saint Joseph's, 7:30 p.m. ET: Saint Joseph's scored 45 points and won against Loyola-Chicago last week, which has gotta be the lowest scoring output in a win all season. George Mason is putting up 73.7 points per game this season, so the Hawks will need to bring some more offense to the table to defend their home court advantage here.
- Thursday, Jan. 3: Wichita State vs. Memphis, 9:30 p.m. ET: Great game on deck. Penny and Memphis and a burgeoning power sure to be a force in three-to-four years, against a Gregg Marshall-coached Wichita State team that's been the bully of the MVC -- and fared well early on in its AAC journey. Nevertheless, both teams are in a bit of a reboot year. I like Memphis to win off its home crowd advantage in the first conference game under Penny.
