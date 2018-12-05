College basketball schedule, games 2018: Tip times and what to watch, stream this week on CBS Sports Network
Oklahoma State and Tulsa will square off Wednesday on CBS Sports Network
Week 5 of the college basketball season brings with it a loaded slate of games on CBS Sports Network, starting Wednesday with an in-state showdown between Oklahoma State and Tulsa.
The Cowboys are 1.5-point favorites to take down their cross-town foe, but they are the least experienced team in the Big 12 facing a Tulsa team with four juniors or seniors in its starting lineup. A win won't come easy for OSU -- especially away from its home court, where it has yet to win this season.
The Golden Hurricane are 5-3 on the season with losses to Utah, Southern Illinois and Nevada, but they remain tough, talented and experienced. Those ingredients could give OSU all it wants -- and potentially more -- come Wednesday night.
Viewing information for Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa
- When: Wednesday, 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Okla.
- TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online)
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
More college basketball on CBS Sports Network
- Wednesday, Dec. 5: Arkansas vs. Colorado State, 10 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Dec. 8: Rutgers vs. Fordham, 2:30 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Dec. 8: No. 16 Kansas State vs. Tulsa, 4:30 p.m. ET
