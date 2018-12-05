College basketball schedule, games 2018: Tip times and what to watch, stream this week on CBS Sports Network

Week 5 of the college basketball season brings with it a loaded slate of games on CBS Sports Network, starting Wednesday with an in-state showdown between Oklahoma State and Tulsa.

The Cowboys are 1.5-point favorites to take down their cross-town foe, but they are the least experienced team in the Big 12 facing a Tulsa team with four juniors or seniors in its starting lineup. A win won't come easy for OSU -- especially away from its home court, where it has yet to win this season.

The Golden Hurricane are 5-3 on the season with losses to Utah, Southern Illinois and Nevada, but they remain tough, talented and experienced. Those ingredients could give OSU all it wants -- and potentially more -- come Wednesday night.

Viewing information for Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa



When : Wednesday, 8 p.m. ET



: Wednesday, 8 p.m. ET Where : Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Okla.



: Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Okla. TV: CBS Sports Network



Live stream: fuboTV

