College basketball schedule, games: Tip times, how to watch on CBS Sports Network, live stream
A look at what to watch this week in college hoops on CBS Sports Network
It's a busy week of college basketball on CBS Sports Network featuring three ranked teams in action on Saturday.
Saturday's wall-to-wall coverage begins at noon ET and runs until late, starting with Miami-Ohio vs. No. 19 Buffalo and culminating with No. 17 Houston and Wichita State in the night's final game. Check out the guide below for all the tip times and matchups.
As always, the SportsLine pick sheet is always your best resource for odds, betting tips and more.
College basketball on CBS Sports Network
- Saturday, Jan. 12: Miami-Ohio at No. 19 Buffalo, 12 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Jan. 12: VCU at Davidson, 2 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Jan. 12: New Mexico at Colorado State, 4 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Jan. 12: DePaul at No. 24 St. John's, 6 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Jan. 12: Wichita State at No. 17 Houston, 8 p.m. ET
Viewing information
- TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online)
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch: Mississippi State-Ole Miss
Saturday on CBS delivers the goods with a must-watch tilt between two intrastate rivals
-
Podcast: How good is Marquette's Howard?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander preview the weekend -- including No. 1 Duke at No. 13 Florida...
-
Judge rules in favor of girls HS star
A Team USA administrative error with a check issued to her caused her to be ruled ineligib...
-
Bracketology: Michigan top overall seed
The latest bracket projection has two ACC teams earning No. 1 seeds and five teams seeded No....
-
Top 25 And 1: Test for No. 16 Indiana
Archie Millers' Hoosiers, coming off of a loss at Michigan, face the Terrapins in a Big Ten...
-
Indiana vs. Maryland odds, expert picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Maryland vs. Indiana game 10,000 t...