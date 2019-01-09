College basketball schedule, games: Tip times, what to stream, how to watch on CBS Sports Network
A look at what to watch this week in college hoops on CBS Sports Network
It's a busy week of college basketball on CBS Sports Network featuring three ranked teams in action on Saturday.
Saturday's wall-to-wall coverage begins at noon ET and runs until late, starting with Miami-Ohio vs. No. 19 Buffalo and culminating with No. 17 Houston and Wichita State in the night's final game. Check out the guide below for all the tip times and matchups.
As always, the SportsLine pick sheet is always your best resource for odds, betting tips and more.
College basketball on CBS Sports Network
- Thursday, Jan. 10: SMU at UConn, 7 p.m. ET
- Thursday, Jan. 10: Robert Morris at St. Francis Brooklyn, 9 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Jan. 12: Miami-Ohio at No. 19 Buffalo, 12 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Jan. 12: VCU at Davidson, 2 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Jan. 12: New Mexico at Colorado State, 4 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Jan. 12: DePaul at No. 24 St. John's, 6 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Jan. 12: Wichita State at No. 17 Houston, 8 p.m. ET
Viewing information
- TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online)
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
-
