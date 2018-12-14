College basketball schedule: How to watch Auburn vs. UAB and live stream more on CBS Sports Network

The recently-rekindled cross-state rivalry between Auburn and UAB, which booted back up in 2015 after a 15-year hiatus, is back in action on Saturday. The Tigers hold the slight edge, coming in with a No. 8 AP ranking and an 8-1 overall record, but the Blazers may have a slight advantage with the game being played close to their campus in Birmingham at Legacy Arena.

Nevertheless, rankings and records may not matter much. In 20 contests dating back to 1982 between these two foes, the series is tied 10-10. Auburn is quickly closing its once drastic deficit in the series after winning the last five, however, including an 85-80 victory in 2017. Recent history promises this one to be close: The Tigers have won by an average of only four points over their last four wins in the series.

Viewing information for Auburn vs. UAB



When : Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET



: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET Where : Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama



: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online)



CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online) Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

