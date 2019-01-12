College basketball schedule, scores, games today: No. 1 Duke takes on No. 13 Florida State

With each passing day, college basketball gets more and more shine as the football season nears an end and the basketball season reaches the meat of conference play. It will have to share a little bit of the spotlight Saturday with a couple NFL playoff games set to take place in the afternoon, but the great news for hoops heads is that basketball will be on televisions before football starts and well after it ends.

Action kicks off at noon ET with five ranked teams kicking off Saturday's super slate of games and runs well into the night, with an 8:30 p.m. ET capper between Kentucky and Vanderbilt. Sandwiched between it all is the Egg Bowl (basketball version!) between Ole Miss and Mississippi State on CBS at 1 ET, No. 1 Duke taking on No. 13 Florida State in just its second true road game all season, and two pivotal Big 12 games -- Texas Tech vs. Texas, and TCU vs. OU -- sure to shake things up. Gear up.

Saturday's college basketball scores

Miami (Ohio) vs. No. 19 Buffalo -- GameTracker

Louisville vs. No. 12 North Carolina -- GameTracker

Pitt vs. No. 15 NC State -- GameTracker

No. 4 Virginia vs. Clemson -- GameTracker

Kansas State vs. No 20 Iowa State -- GameTracker

Ole Miss vs. No. 14 Ole Miss -- GameTracker

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 13 Florida State -- 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

Seton Hall vs. No. 21 Marquette -- 2 p.m. ET on FS1

No. 25 TCU vs. No. 23 Oklahoma -- 2 p.m. ET

No. 8 Texas Tech vs. Texas -- 2 p.m. ET on Longhorn Network

No. 16 Ohio State vs. Iowa -- 2:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network

Georgia vs. No. 11 Auburn -- 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2

No. 7 Kansas vs. Baylor -- 4 p.m. ET on ESPN

DePaul vs. No. 24 St. John's -- 6 p.m. ET on CBSSN

No. 3 Tennessee vs. Florida -- 6 p.m. ET on ESPN

No. 10 Nevada vs. Fresno State -- 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Wichita State vs. No. 17 Houston -- 8 p.m. ET on CBSSN

Vanderbilt vs. No. 18 Kentucky -- 8:30 p.m. ET on SECN

No. 5 Gonzaga vs. San Francisco -- 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2



Click here for the full Saturday college basketball scoreboard.

Check these out...

No. 14 Mississippi State on top of Ole Miss



The Egg Bowl, as it is typically, is shaping up to be a good one in Starkville. The 14th-ranked Bulldogs lead 41-39 at the break over Ole Miss behind Quinndary Weatherspoon's 11 points. The Rebels are battling to keep their nine-game winning streak alive, while Mississippi State, which saw its own nine-game winning streak get snapped earlier this week, is looking to end its rival's streak and start a new one of their own.

No. 4 Virginia cruises past Clemson

The fourth-ranked Cavaliers moved to 15-0 on Saturday with their 63-43 win over the Tigers. This was all Tony Bennett's team from start to finish, as Kyle Guy led the way for Virginia with 13 points while De'Andre Hunter joined him with double digits as he dropped in 12 on the afternoon. Virginia will look to remain unbeaten this Tuesday as it welcome in Virginia Tech.