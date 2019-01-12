College basketball schedule, scores, games today: No. 1 Duke takes on No. 13 Florida State
Gear up for a full Saturday slate of college basketball games
With each passing day, college basketball gets more and more shine as the football season nears an end and the basketball season reaches the meat of conference play. It will have to share a little bit of the spotlight Saturday with a couple NFL playoff games set to take place in the afternoon, but the great news for hoops heads is that basketball will be on televisions before football starts and well after it ends.
Action kicks off at noon ET with five ranked teams kicking off Saturday's super slate of games and runs well into the night, with an 8:30 p.m. ET capper between Kentucky and Vanderbilt. Sandwiched between it all is the Egg Bowl (basketball version!) between Ole Miss and Mississippi State on CBS at 1 ET, No. 1 Duke taking on No. 13 Florida State in just its second true road game all season, and two pivotal Big 12 games -- Texas Tech vs. Texas, and TCU vs. OU -- sure to shake things up. Gear up.
Saturday's college basketball scores
- Miami (Ohio) vs. No. 19 Buffalo -- GameTracker
- Louisville vs. No. 12 North Carolina -- GameTracker
- Pitt vs. No. 15 NC State -- GameTracker
- No. 4 Virginia vs. Clemson -- GameTracker
- Kansas State vs. No 20 Iowa State -- GameTracker
- Ole Miss vs. No. 14 Ole Miss -- GameTracker
- No. 1 Duke vs. No. 13 Florida State -- 2 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Seton Hall vs. No. 21 Marquette -- 2 p.m. ET on FS1
- No. 25 TCU vs. No. 23 Oklahoma -- 2 p.m. ET
- No. 8 Texas Tech vs. Texas -- 2 p.m. ET on Longhorn Network
- No. 16 Ohio State vs. Iowa -- 2:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network
- Georgia vs. No. 11 Auburn -- 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2
- No. 7 Kansas vs. Baylor -- 4 p.m. ET on ESPN
- DePaul vs. No. 24 St. John's -- 6 p.m. ET on CBSSN
- No. 3 Tennessee vs. Florida -- 6 p.m. ET on ESPN
- No. 10 Nevada vs. Fresno State -- 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU
- Wichita State vs. No. 17 Houston -- 8 p.m. ET on CBSSN
- Vanderbilt vs. No. 18 Kentucky -- 8:30 p.m. ET on SECN
- No. 5 Gonzaga vs. San Francisco -- 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Click here for the full Saturday college basketball scoreboard.
Check these out...
- Parrish: Top 25 (and 1): Tennessee, Duke and Virginia 1-2-3 in rankings ahead of Saturday
- Podcast: Weekend preview on big games, and a look-back at Markus Howard's rapid rise
- Expert picks: Duke, UNC picked to roll to wins on Saturday
- Norlander: Houston's hot start, and Sampson's last stop?
- Recruiting: Scottie Pippen's son picks Vanderbilt
No. 14 Mississippi State on top of Ole Miss
The Egg Bowl, as it is typically, is shaping up to be a good one in Starkville. The 14th-ranked Bulldogs lead 41-39 at the break over Ole Miss behind Quinndary Weatherspoon's 11 points. The Rebels are battling to keep their nine-game winning streak alive, while Mississippi State, which saw its own nine-game winning streak get snapped earlier this week, is looking to end its rival's streak and start a new one of their own.
No. 4 Virginia cruises past Clemson
The fourth-ranked Cavaliers moved to 15-0 on Saturday with their 63-43 win over the Tigers. This was all Tony Bennett's team from start to finish, as Kyle Guy led the way for Virginia with 13 points while De'Andre Hunter joined him with double digits as he dropped in 12 on the afternoon. Virginia will look to remain unbeaten this Tuesday as it welcome in Virginia Tech.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Duke vs. Florida State odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Duke vs. Florida State game 10,000...
-
UNC vs. Louisville odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's North Carolina vs. Louisville game...
-
CBB odds, picks, best parlay for Jan 12
Josh Nagel has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Saturday
-
FSU coach compares Zion to MJ
Hamilton thinks Williamson is one of the most talented players ever to come through the AC...
-
Top 25 And 1: Terps back in rankings
The Terps rallied to beat the Hoosiers on Friday and that's good enough to put them in Saturday's...
-
College hoops picks for Saturday
Our college hoops experts have all the picks you want for Saturday's loaded slate of college...