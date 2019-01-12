College basketball schedule, scores, games today: No. 7 Kansas, No. 11 Auburn in action

With each passing day, college basketball gets more and more shine as the football season nears an end and the basketball season reaches the meat of conference play. It will have to share a little bit of the spotlight Saturday with a couple NFL playoff games set to take place in the afternoon, but the great news for hoops heads is that basketball will be on televisions before football starts and well after it ends.

Action kicks off at noon ET with five ranked teams kicking off Saturday's super slate of games and runs well into the night, with an 8:30 p.m. ET capper between Kentucky and Vanderbilt. Sandwiched between it all is the Egg Bowl (basketball version!) between Ole Miss and Mississippi State on CBS at 1 ET, No. 1 Duke taking on No. 13 Florida State in just its second true road game all season, and two pivotal Big 12 games -- Texas Tech vs. Texas, and TCU vs. OU -- sure to shake things up. Gear up.

No. 23 Sooners clamp down, beat No. 25 TCU



The Sooners avoided a week of heartbreak Saturday, knocking off No. 25 TCU 76-74 days after falling flat to Texas Tech in Lubbock. OU trailed at halftime by six but used its defensive clamps to limit TCU to only 31 second half points while it managed 39 of its own in the final 20 minutes. A nice, and maybe necessary win for Oklahoma. A loss would have been three of four, but a win gets it back to 2-2 in league play. Oklahoma started the season as one of the hottest teams in the sport at 11-1, and sits at 13-3 going into an intriguing game this week against Kansas State.

No. 8 Texas Tech bucks slow start, hooks 'Horns



Texas Tech started slow but finished with a statement mark Saturday to improve to 15-1 on the season and 4-0 in league play with a 68-62 comeback win over Texas. The Red Raiders trailed by four at halftime but outscored the Longhorns on the road by 10 in the second half. Texas did a good job limiting star Jarrett Culver, who finished with 14 points, but grad transfer Matt Mooney happily stepped into Culver's scoring role by busting out for 22 -- a career-high in his short stint thus far in Lubbock.

Egg Bowl drama ends in upset win



Ole Miss extended its win streak to 10 on Saturday as the Rebels knocked off No. 14 Mississippi State in Starkville 81-77. It's the second consecutive loss for the Bulldogs, who coming into the week had a nine-game winning streak. Leading the way for the Rebels was freshman guard Blake Hinson, who went absolutely bananas and stepped up to the Egg Bowl challenge. He notched a career-high 26 points and made 5 of his 11 3-point attempts to lead his team to victory.

No. 4 Virginia cruises past Clemson

The fourth-ranked Cavaliers moved to 15-0 on Saturday with their 63-43 win over the Tigers. This was all Tony Bennett's team from start to finish, as Kyle Guy led the way for Virginia with 13 points while De'Andre Hunter joined him with double digits as he dropped in 12 on the afternoon. Virginia will look to remain unbeaten this Tuesday as it welcome in Virginia Tech.