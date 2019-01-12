College basketball schedule, scores, games today: North Carolina, Virginia in ACC action early

With each passing day, college basketball gets more and more shine as the football season nears an end and the basketball season reaches the meat of conference play. It will have to share a little bit of the spotlight Saturday with a couple NFL playoff games set to take place in the afternoon, but the great news for hoops heads is that basketball will be on televisions before football starts and well after it ends.

Action kicks off at noon ET with five ranked teams kicking off Saturday's super slate of games and runs well into the night, with an 8:30 p.m. ET capper between Kentucky and Vanderbilt. Sandwiched between it all is the Egg Bowl (basketball version!) between Ole Miss and Mississippi State on CBS at 1 ET, No. 1 Duke taking on No. 13 Florida State in just its second true road game all season, and two pivotal Big 12 games -- Texas Tech vs. Texas, and TCU vs. OU -- sure to shake things up. Gear up.

Saturday's college basketball scores

Miami (Ohio) vs. No. 19 Buffalo -- 12 p.m. ET on CBSSN

Louisville vs. No. 12 North Carolina -- 12 p.m. ET on ESPN

Pitt vs. No. 15 NC State -- 12 p.m. ET on ACCN

No. 4 Virginia vs. Clemson -- 12 p.m. ET on ACCN

Kansas State vs. No 20 Iowa State -- 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Ole Miss vs. No. 14 Ole Miss -- 1 p.m. ET on CBS -- Picks, predictions

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 13 Florida State -- 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

Seton Hall vs. No. 21 Marquette -- 2 p.m. ET on FS1

No. 25 TCU vs. No. 23 Oklahoma -- 2 p.m. ET

No. 8 Texas Tech vs. Texas -- 2 p.m. ET on Longhorn Network

No. 16 Ohio State vs. Iowa -- 2:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network

Georgia vs. No. 11 Auburn -- 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2

No. 7 Kansas vs. Baylor -- 4 p.m. ET on ESPN

DePaul vs. No. 24 St. John's -- 6 p.m. ET on CBSSN

No. 3 Tennessee vs. Florida -- 6 p.m. ET on ESPN

No. 10 Nevada vs. Fresno State -- 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Wichita State vs. No. 17 Houston -- 8 p.m. ET on CBSSN

Vanderbilt vs. No. 18 Kentucky -- 8:30 p.m. ET on SECN

No. 5 Gonzaga vs. San Francisco -- 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2



Click here for the full Saturday college basketball scoreboard.

Check these out...

UNC's Cam Johnson to give it a go

North Carolina star Cameron Johnson, who exited Tuesday's game against NC State with a leg injury, will try to give it a go on Saturday as UNC faces Louisville. Johnson's injury scare was reported as cramps, which would be great news for the Tar Heels. Johnson leads UNC in scoring at 16.2 points per game.