College basketball schedule: Watch Coppin State vs. No. 21 Houston on CBS Sports Digital
Houston has won 10 straight to start the season
Houston appears to have taken last year's devastating defeat to Michigan during the NCAA Tournament personal. This year, the Cougars have started the season 11-0 to jump out in front in the American Athletic Conference, putting themselves a game-and-a-half ahead of Cincinnati. With wins against several P5 schools, it doesn't look like a fluke, and they'll try to continue that success Sunday.
Opposing them will be the Coppin State Eagles, who are 0-12 to start the season. It's been a really rough go out of the gate, so there aren't many expectations for this game -- but who knows, maybe they could pull off a miracle. This could end up being one of the biggest upsets of the year.
Houston is led by Armoni Brooks and Corey Davis Jr., who are neck-and-neck in points per game. They have balance up and down their roster, and they're a tough team to slow down once everybody gets clicking.
Here's how to watch Coppin State try to upset Houston.
Coppin State vs. No. 21 Houston
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 23
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Hofheinz Pavilion
- Stream: SportsLive
The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. Users can view live streams of other college basketball games.
