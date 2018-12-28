College basketball schedule: Watch Lehigh vs. West Virginia on CBS Sports Digital
WVU is looking for its fifth straight tournament appearance this season
The West Virginia Mountaineers host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Sunday in a battle of elevations. The Mountaineers are 7-4 -- good for first in the Big 12 -- whereas Lehigh is 7-3 on the season. West Virginia, however, is 5-1 at home, making this game just a bit tougher for Lehigh.
Lehigh could actually be one of West Virginia's tougher competitors in this early stage of the season. Looking ahead, the Mountaineers have a date with Texas Tech, who is ranked No. 11 in the country. The Mountaineers are coming off of a 20-point performance from Wesley Harris that led them to a win over Jacksonville State.
Lehigh, meanwhile, is looking for a big early-season win against West Virginia. With games dropped to Miami and Kansas State so far this season, they could send a message with a big road win. Their potent backcourt will be the key as they'll try to keep the pace up.
Here's what you need to know to watch Lehigh vs. West Virginia.
Lehigh vs. West Virginia on SportsLive
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 27
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Location: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia
- Stream: SportsLive
The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. SportsLive features over 30,000 live streams per year, including coverage of hundreds of colleges and universities from all divisions and across the entire country, competing in a variety of sports.
