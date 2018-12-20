College basketball schedule: Watch West Virginia vs. Jacksonville State on CBS Sports Digital
Everything you need to know to catch this weekend's showdown at WVU Coliseum
Two different teams on two different trajectories will meet at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday for some pre-holiday basketball, and for one of the nation's most notable programs, the showdown marks a chance to rebound before Big 12 competition.
Hosting Saturday's game, the West Virginia Mountaineers are off to a hit-or-miss start in the 2018-19 season. They are 4-1 at home and have taken five of their last seven games, but more recently, coach Bob Huggins hasn't hesitated to criticize a team going "through the motions." About two weeks after a 10-point loss to Florida at Madison Square Garden, the Mountaineers (7-4) fell to Rhode Island at the Basketball Hall of Fame Holiday Classic, and they did so shooting 18-of-56 from the floor with 15 turnovers.
Part of the problems vs. Rhode Island may have stemmed from the absence of injured junior forward Sagaba Konate, who's averaged 13.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game this year. And yet things won't necessarily get easier on Saturday when the team hosts the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, who are on a two-game win streak out of the Ohio Valley Conference.
Led by Jason Burnell, who's averaged 14.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, JSU is under .500 (3-4) on the road, but the Gamecocks also opened this year with 10 straight matchups either away or at neutral sites, so they're used to traveling. They're also just days removed from celebrating coach Ray Harper's 50th career victory, a 64-50 rout of North Alabama that made Harper the school's fastest Division I head coach to reach the milestone.
On Saturday, the Gamecocks and Mountaineers will meet. Here's how to tune in:
West Virginia vs. Jacksonville State
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 22
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia
- Stream: SportsLive
The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. Users can view live streams of other college basketball games.
