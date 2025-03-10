Two more NCAA Tournament tickets will be punched on Monday with the Southern Conference Tournament final and the Sun Belt Tournament final both tipping at 7 p.m. ET. It's Wofford vs. Furman in the SoCon title game, and the latest college basketball odds from DraftKings Sportsbook lists Furman as a 2.5-point favorite. Arkansas State is a 1.5-point favorite in the Sun Belt final against Troy. Later, the college basketball betting attention turns to the West Coast Conference semifinals as Saint Mary's is -20 against Pepperdine and Gonzaga is -14.5 against San Francisco in the latest college basketball lines, with those semifinals tipping at 9 p.m. ET and 11:30 p.m. ET, respectively.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 221-162 betting roll (+1895) on all top-rated college basketball picks. Now, here are the best bets for college basketball on Monday, according to the model.

Arkansas State (-1.5) to cover vs. Troy (-110 at Caesars)

Score prediction: Arkansas State 73, Troy 71

An automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament will be on the line when Troy faces Arkansas State in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament title game on Monday night in Pensacola. Troy and Arkansas State were among four teams tied for first place in the conference standings at the end of the regular season. The Trojans picked up wins over No. 10 seed Old Dominion and No. 2 seed James Madison this weekend, while the Red Wolves beat No. 5 seed Marshall and No. 1 seed South Alabama. Caesars Sportsbook has the best price on this line at -110.

Furman vs. Wofford to go Over 136.5 (-115 at FanDuel)

Score prediction: Furman 74, Wofford 73

The top seed had won the SoCon Tournament each of the last seven seasons, but none of the top four seeds made the championship game this year. However, Furman and Wofford are annually in the mix for an NCAA Tournament berth, and Monday's championship winner will cut down the nets in Asheville. Furman advanced past top seed Chattanooga in overtime on Sunday, while Wofford cruised to an 85-65 win over No. 7 seed VMI in the second semifinal. FanDuel Sportsbook has the best price on this total at -115.

UNC vs. Wilmington to go Over 146.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Score prediction: UNC Wilmington 77, Charleston 76

The Coastal Athletic Association was one of the most competitive mid-major conferences throughout the season, and two of the best teams in the league are battling for a spot in the championship game. UNC Wilmington only lost four conference games during the regular season, while Charleston finished one spot behind the Seahawks with five losses. The Cougars beat No. 6 seed Monmouth in overtime on Sunday night.

Pepperdine to cover (+20.5) vs. Saint Mary's (-110 at Bet365)

Score prediction: Saint Mary's 79, Pepperdine 63

Pepperdine has been one of the biggest stories in the country over the past few days, pulling off multiple stunning upsets to keep its NCAA Tournament dreams alive. The Waves have won three games in three days, including a win over No. 5 seed Oregon State as 10-point underdogs on Saturday and a win over No. 4 seed Santa Clara as 15-point underdogs on Sunday. Now, they will face the top team in the conference for a spot in the championship game. Bet365 Sportsbook has the best price on this line at at -110.

San Francisco (+14.5) to cover vs. Gonzaga (-110 at FanDuel)

Score prediction: Gonzaga 84, San Francisco 73

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco preview: While Pepperdine has created some chaos on the other side of the bracket, the top teams remaining on this side of the bracket will face off in the semifinals. Gonzaga is unranked heading into this matchup, and it desperately needs a conference tournament title to bolster its NCAA Tournament seeding. Meanwhile, San Francisco likely has to win the tournament to make the Big Dance, so there are plenty of reasons to watch the final game on Monday's slate.

Want more college basketball picks for today?

You've seen some of the model's college basketball best bets for Monday. Now, get spread, total and money-line picks for every game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.