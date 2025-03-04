The 2025 NCAA Tournament is less than three weeks away and only 68 teams will be invited to participate in March Madness later this month. CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm has the Baylor Bears listed among his last four teams in as of Tuesday morning and Scott Drew's squad will be in action against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Big 12 this evening. Baylor is listed as a 3.5-point road favorite in tonight's college basketball odds via SportsLine consensus and that's just one of a handful of matchups on the NCAA basketball schedule that will have major implications on March Madness. So what happens on Tuesday night and how can you use a reliable set of college basketball score predictions to make basketball bets and build CBB parlays?

Purdue vs. Rutgers betting odds: Purdue -11.5, O/U 152.5

Purdue vs. Rutgers preview: Purdue is currently ranked No. 18 in the nation, but Palm projects the Boilermakers as a No. 3 seed in his latest bracketology update. Meanwhile, Rutgers had high hopes for its season with a pair of talented five-star freshman joining the roster, but Steve Pikiell's squad has struggled to get going all year. The Scarlet Knights are 14-15 on the season and the model predicts they have issues with Matt Painter's experienced trio of juniors (Trey Kaufman-Renn, Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith).

Rutgers vs. Purdue score prediction: Purdue 81, Rutgers 68

Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina betting odds: North Carolina -8, O/U 151.5

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech preview: The Tar Heels have some work to do -- Palm lists them among his first four teams out -- and a win over Virginia Tech feels necessary ahead of a titanic season-ending clash with Duke. North Carolina is on a five-game winning streak where its averaging 91.0 points per game and shooting 53.8% from the floor as a team. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech is coming off a win over Syracuse but is only 13-16 on the season.

Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina score prediction: North Carolina 79, Virginia Tech 73

Baylor Bears vs. TCU Horned Frogs, 8 p.m. ET

TCU vs. Baylor betting odds: Baylor -3.5, O/U 139.5

Baylor vs. TCU preview: The Bears are pretty clearly on the bubble at 17-12 overall and 9-9 in a softened Big 12, but they can cement their resume with a road win tonight and a strong showing to close out the year against Houston. Norchad Omier is a double-double machine and the TCU defense allows opponents to shoot 46.6% from the floor in conference play, the second-worst mark in the Big 12.

TCU vs. Baylor score prediction: Baylor 75, TCU 70

Ohio State vs. Nebraska betting odds: Ohio State -6.5, O/U 144.5

Nebraska vs. Ohio State preview: Both of these teams are among Palm's first four out, setting this up as arguably the biggest bubble battle on the Tuesday college basketball schedule. Ohio State snapped a three-game losing streak with a win at USC on Saturday while Nebraska saw its losing streak extended to three games after a comeback effort fell short at home against Minnesota. Now the model predicts OSU gets retribution for a Feb. 9 loss in Lincoln.

Ohio State vs. Nebraska score prediction: Ohio State 78, Nebraska 70

Texas A&M vs. Auburn betting odds: Auburn -4.5, O/U 151

Auburn vs. Texas A&M preview: The Tigers remained the top-ranked team in the country for the eighth week in a row on Monday after beating Kentucky 94-78 on Saturday. Auburn has now won six in a row by an average scoring margin of 16 points and the Aggies have lost four in a row to fall from seventh in the AP Top 25 to 22nd in a two-week span. Texas A&M doesn't have a clear answer for Johni Broome in its lineup and the model predicts another Auburn rout.

Texas A&M vs. Auburn score prediction: Auburn 79, Texas A&M 67

