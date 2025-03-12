The Wednesday college basketball schedule is loaded with games throughout the day, as conference tournaments are taking place across the country. Many major-conference teams had disappointing regular seasons, but every team has an opportunity to make the NCAA Tournament via their conference tournaments. There could be enticing college basketball longshots to keep an eye on. Seton Hall faces Villanova in the first round of the Big East Tournament at 9 p.m. ET, and the latest college basketball odds from DraftKings Sportsbook list the Pirates as 11.5-point underdogs. UCF is another major-conference team that needs to make a run this week, but is a 10-point underdog against Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament in the latest college basketball odds.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 225-165 betting roll (+1873) on all top-rated college basketball picks. Now, here are the best longshot bets for college basketball on Wednesday, according to the model.

LSU to upset Mississippi State (+320 at DraftKings)

Score prediction: Mississippi State 76, LSU 72, bringing value at these odds

LSU closed the regular season with five straight matchups against ranked opponents, so it is prepared for this contest. The Tigers nearly knocked off then-No. 5 Tennessee during that stretch, losing by two possessions as 10.5-point underdogs. They are facing a Mississippi State team that is entering the postseason having lost four of its last five games, with three of those losses coming against unranked teams. DraftKings Sportsbook has the best price at +320.

Air Force to upset UNLV (+760 at FanDuel)

Score prediction: UNLV 74, Air Force 64, bringing value at these odds

UNLV's losses tend to come in bunches, as it suffered a three-game losing streak and a five-game losing skid this season. The Rebels are coming off an 81-67 loss to New Mexico, failing to cover the spread in that setback. Air Force finished at the bottom of the Mountain West standings, but it has a chance to play spoiler on Wednesday. The Falcons are winning in 20% of the model's simulations, while their implied odds to win are just 11.6%. FanDuel Sportsbook has the best price on this game at +760.

Utah Tech to upset Utah Valley (+650 at Caesars)

Score prediction: Utah Valley 77, Utah Tech 67, bringing value at these odds

Utah Valley was a surprising winner of the WAC regular-season title, overcoming multiple key losses from last year's roster. However, the Wolverines are dealing with pressure as the top seed in the conference tournament, and these teams just played a thriller several weeks ago. Utah Tech came up just short in overtime of that game, but it is coming off a win over Southern Utah on Tuesday. Caesars Sportsbook has the best price on this game at +650.

UT Arlington to upset Grand Canyon (+320 at Bet365)

Score prediction: Grand Canyon 76, UT Arlington 70

UT Arlington only lost to Grand Canyon by seven points at home last month, and it held a one-point lead at halftime in that game. The Mavericks have six players averaging more than eight points per game, and they nearly knocked off Cal Baptist in a road game last Saturday. Grand Canyon's roster is not nearly as strong as last year, losing multiple players from a team that dominated the regular season. The model has the Mavericks winning in 30% of simulations, while their implied odds to win are only 23%. Bet365 Sportsbook has the best price on this line at +320.

Want more college basketball picks for today?

You've seen some of the model's college basketball best longshot bets for Wednesday. Now, get spread, total and money-line picks for every game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.