College basketball scores: Live updates, 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket, TV schedule for First Four on Wednesday

The second day of the 2019 NCAA Tournament gets underway Wednesday night when No. 16 seed North Carolina Central (18-15) and No. 16 seed North Dakota State (18-15) face off to earn the challenge of playing No. 1 overall seed Duke in the first round of the tournament on Friday. The early evening tip is the first of a doubleheader in Dayton that culminates with No. 11 seeds St. John's (21-12) and Arizona State (22-10) squaring off. The winner will advance to the first round to play No. 6 seed Buffalo in Tulsa.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Wednesday night updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and updates from the First Four. Don't forget to come back Thursday and beyond for full coverage of the NCAA Tournament, including predictions, picks and live updates during the games. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Time is Almost Up! Fill out your bracket now for your chance to win a trip to the 2020 Final Four. Get in the action today!

Time Game TV / Stream Site 6:40 p.m. (16) NC Central vs. (16) North Dakota State truTV, MML Dayton I After conc. I (11) St. John's vs. (11) Arizona State truTV, MML Dayton II

Thanks for stopping by.