College basketball scores: Live updates, 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket, TV schedule for First Four on Wednesday
Live scores, updates and highlights -- plus a full schedule -- for First Four action this March Madness
The second day of the 2019 NCAA Tournament gets underway Wednesday night when No. 16 seed North Carolina Central (18-15) and No. 16 seed North Dakota State (18-15) face off to earn the challenge of playing No. 1 overall seed Duke in the first round of the tournament on Friday. The early evening tip is the first of a doubleheader in Dayton that culminates with No. 11 seeds St. John's (21-12) and Arizona State (22-10) squaring off. The winner will advance to the first round to play No. 6 seed Buffalo in Tulsa.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Wednesday night updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and updates from the First Four. Don't forget to come back Thursday and beyond for full coverage of the NCAA Tournament, including predictions, picks and live updates during the games. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
|Time
|Game
|TV / Stream
|Site
6:40 p.m.
(16) NC Central vs. (16) North Dakota State
truTV, MML
|Dayton I
After conc. I
(11) St. John's vs. (11) Arizona State
truTV, MML
|Dayton II
-
