College basketball scores, schedule, games today: Duke, Kentucky, Indiana earn convincing wins

College basketball season started with a stunner when Duke upended Kentucky in dominant fashion on opening night. Since that night, there's been a few off-the-radar upsets and surprises here and there, but none more jaw-dropping than what No. 18 Michigan did to No. 8 Villanova on Wednesday night. The contest, which was a rematch of the 2018 title game and brought with it plenty of intrigue, was lopsided from the jump. The Wolverines took a 44-17 lead into halftime over the reigning champs and didn't let off the gas in the second frame to claim a stunning 73-46 decision.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, unranked Indiana may not be unranked for long. The Hoosiers thumped No. 24 Marquette 93-76 behind star freshman Romeo Langford's 22-point evening. They're a perfect 3-0 on the season, and have a final test Sunday against a talented Arkansas team before the polls come out Monday.

As far as expected results, the bluebloods in action -- No. 1 Duke and No. 10 Kentucky -- took care of business by notching wins of 38 points each. The Wildcats were led by 25 points from P.J. Washington in their 96-58 victory over North Dakota. Duke was led by Zion Williamson, who scored a team-high 21 and added 9 boards in its 84-46 win over Eastern Michigan.

CBS Sports was with you the entire night Wednesday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights and analysis. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.

Wednesday, Nov. 14 college basketball schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 18 Michigan 73, No. 8 Villanova 46 -- Recap

No. 1 Duke 84, Eastern Michigan 46 -- Box Score

No. 11 Michigan State 80, Louisiana-Monroe 59 -- Box Score

No. 19 Clemson 74, Sam Houston State 59 -- Box Score

No. 9 Auburn 103, Mississippi College 52

Indiana 96, No. 24 Marquette 73 -- Box Score

No. 10 Kentucky 96, North Dakota 58 -- Box Score

Click here for the full Wednesday college basketball scoreboard.

Check these out ...

Kentucky steamrolls North Dakota



No. 10 Kentucky was not a kind host to North Dakota. The Wildcats beat down the visiting Fighting Hawks 96-58 to move to 2-1 on the season. They knocked down 6 of 13 3-pointers as a team and shot 53.2 percent from the field. Sophomore P.J. Washington led the scoring with 25 on the night, and Tyler Herro added 18 -- including a perfect 3 for 3 mark from long distance.

Bad night for two ACC teams



Don't let Duke and Clemson's blowout wins distract you from the fact that the ACC had a no good, very bad night elsewhere. Notre Dame lost to Radford 63-60 despite being a 12.5-point favorite, then Boston College one-upped the Irish by losing 76-69 to IUPUI. The Eagles were a 16-point favorite. Neither loss will age well for their long-term goals of making the NCAA Tournament. Both are sub-125 teams, according to KenPom rankings.

Romeo Langford leads IU past Marquette



Indiana couldn't have scripted a much better start than it executed against No. 24 Marquette. The Hoosiers jumped on the Golden Eagles early and, five minutes in, found themselves up 15 points. It would not get much closer as they rolled -- 96-73 in Bloomington -- to a statement win. Freshman standout Romeo Langford led IU with 22 points on 8 of 15 shooting, and his slicing and dicing ways carved up Marquette's tender defense all night.

Auburn destroys Mississippi College



Auburn playing Mississippi College in its third game of the season is the equivalent of Nick Saban's mighty Alabama Crimson Tide facing lowly Citadel in Week 12 of the college football season. That should tell you just how brutal the former's result was on Wednesday. The Tigers dismantled the small Christian school 103-52 to improve to 3-0 on the season, as six Auburn players reached double figures in scoring. Not even Tua Tagovailoa can lead Alabama's offense to that many points this weekend (probably).

Michigan State gets easy win over Louisiana-Monroe



The No. 11 Michigan State Spartans had a tighter-than-anticipated first half against Louisiana-Monroe, taking only a six-point lead into halftime. They then promptly blasted them over the final 20 minutes, outscoring the Warhawks 45-30 to cruise to an easy 80-59 win. Cassius Winston led the way for Sparty with 23 points, and backcourt running mate Joshua Langford added 16.

Starting the second half like we started the first:



With a @cassiuswinston scoop n' score for @MSU_Basketball. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ACN2XaHY3g — Michigan St. on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) November 15, 2018

Duke takes no prisoners vs. Eastern Michigan

The No. 1 Blue Devils looked a little sleepy in their second game of the season on Sunday. Coming off a 118-84 win over then-No. 2 Kentucky, they slept walk through much of the first half against Army before pulling away. There would be no sleep walking on Wednesday against Eastern Michigan, however.

Duke crushed the Eagles inside Cameron Indoor, 84-46. RJ Barrett did what RJ Barrett always does, scoring 20 points and adding 6 assists. And of course Zion Williamson, who led all scorers with 21, did what Zion Williamson does by producing yet another filthy highlight that saw him go eye-to-eye with the middle of the backboard.Williamson added 9 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 assists in the winning effort as Duke improved to 3-0.

ZION WILLIAMSON JUST TOOK FLIGHT



😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/6eUalK3fz5 — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) November 15, 2018

Michigan gets title game revenge

Nearly all 40 minutes of the 2018 title game between Michigan and Villanova served as a crowning of Villanova as the national champion, as it had little trouble dispatching the Wolverines in San Antonio back in April. Michigan got its revenge Wednesday night by not only winning, but absolutely demoralizing its title game foe. Final score: Michigan 73, Villanova 46.

Michigan forced 21 turnovers and scored 25 points off them. Villanova, meanwhile, forced eight and scored 1 point off them. From start to finish, it was a Michigan beatdown that turned into a Michigan blowout.