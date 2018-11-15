College basketball scores, schedule, games today: Kentucky takes the floor, Duke makes another statement

The beginning of the college basketball season always brings us some intriguing matchups to get things started in November, and really, how much more intriguing can you get than a rematch of the previous season's national championship game? That is what will take place to tip off Wednesday's action, when No. 18 Michigan travels to right outside Philadelphia to take on No. 8 Villanova as the Wolverines and Wildcats run back the April battle that saw Villanova come away with its second national title in three seasons. In addition to this rematch, No. 1 Duke, No. 9 Auburn, No. 11 Michigan State and No. 10 Kentucky will all be in action as well.

Wednesday, Nov. 14 college basketball schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 18 Michigan 73, No. 8 Villanova 46 -- Box Score

No. 1 Duke 84, Eastern Michigan 46 -- Box Score

No. 11 Michigan State 80, Louisiana-Monroe 59 -- Box Score

No. 19 Clemson 74, Sam Houston State 59 -- Box Score

No. 9 Auburn 103, Mississippi College 52

No. 24 Marquette at Indiana -- GameTracker

North Dakota at No. 10 Kentucky -- GameTracker

Kentucky cruising over North Dakota



No. 10 Kentucky is rolling past visiting North Dakota in the first half, and is well on its way to reeling off its second consecutive win. The Wildcats, led by a team-high 10 points from sophomore P.J. Washington, find themselves up 46-25 at the midway point. They're 3 of 6 from beyond the arc and have forced 13 Fighting Hawks turnovers.

Romeo Langford leads IU past Marquette



Indiana couldn't have scripted a much better start than it executed against No. 24 Marquette. The Hoosiers jumped on the Golden Eagles early and, five minutes in, found themselves up 15 points. It would not get much closer as they rolled -- 96-73 in Bloomington -- to a statement win. Freshman standout Romeo Langford led IU with 22 points on 8 of 15 shooting, and his slicing and dicing ways carved up Marquette's tender defense all night.

Auburn destroys Mississippi College



Auburn playing Mississippi College in its third game of the season is the equivalent of Nick Saban's mighty Alabama Crimson Tide facing lowly Citadel in Week 12 of the college football season. That should tell you just how brutal the former's result was on Wednesday. The Tigers dismantled the small Christian school 103-52 to improve to 3-0 on the season, as six Auburn players reached double figures in scoring. Not even Tua Tagovailoa can lead Alabama's offense to that many points this weekend (probably).

Michigan State gets easy win over Louisiana-Monroe



The No. 11 Michigan State Spartans had a tighter-than-anticipated first half against Louisiana-Monroe, taking only a six-point lead into halftime. They then promptly blasted them over the final 20 minutes, outscoring the Warhawks 45-30 to cruise to an easy 80-59 win. Cassius Winston led the way for Sparty with 23 points, and backcourt running mate Joshua Langford added 16.

Starting the second half like we started the first:



With a @cassiuswinston scoop n' score for @MSU_Basketball. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ACN2XaHY3g — Michigan St. on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) November 15, 2018

Duke takes no prisoners vs. Eastern Michigan

The No. 1 Blue Devils looked a little sleepy in their second game of the season on Sunday. Coming off a 118-84 win over then-No. 2 Kentucky, they slept walk through much of the first half against Army before pulling away. There would be no sleep walking on Wednesday against Eastern Michigan, however.

Duke crushed the Eagles inside Cameron Indoor, 84-46. RJ Barrett did what RJ Barrett always does, scoring 20 points and adding 6 assists. And of course Zion Williamson, who led all scorers with 21, did what Zion Williamson does by producing yet another filthy highlight that saw him go eye-to-eye with the middle of the backboard.Williamson added 9 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 assists in the winning effort as Duke improved to 3-0.

ZION WILLIAMSON JUST TOOK FLIGHT



😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/6eUalK3fz5 — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) November 15, 2018

Michigan gets title game revenge

Nearly all 40 minutes of the 2018 title game between Michigan and Villanova served as a crowning of Villanova as the national champion, as it had little trouble dispatching the Wolverines in San Antonio back in April. Michigan got its revenge Wednesday night by not only winning, but absolutely demoralizing its title game foe. Final score: Michigan 73, Villanova 46.

Michigan forced 21 turnovers and scored 25 points off them. Villanova, meanwhile, forced eight and scored 1 point off them. From start to finish, it was a Michigan beatdown that turned into a Michigan blowout.