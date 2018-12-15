College basketball scores, schedule, games today: No. 1 Kansas has tough test against No. 17 Villanova

We've reached a sweet spot in the college basketball calendar.

It's a full schedule with 20 of the teams in the AP Top 25 in action. There are matchups aplenty to keep your eyes pried open. Starting things off Saturday will be No. 1 Kansas in action against reigning NCAA champion Villanova at noon ET. The Wildcats are 8-3 and coming off a close road loss to Big 5 foe Penn. A road tilt against Kansas in historic Allen Fieldhouse will not come easier.

Another set of games to watch on the day will be the Crossroads Classic featuring the Indiana powers of IU, Butler, Notre Dame and Purdue. The annual early season event always promises tightly contested matchups, and this season it comes with elevated stakes with the Hoosiers protecting their national ranking and Purdue, Butler and ND all looking to build their early March Madness resumes.

Saturday's college basketball scores

Check these out...

No. 1 Kansas and Villanova meet in Final Four rematch

Kansas vs. Villanova isn't just the most intriguing matchup of Saturday, it also happens to be a Final Four rematch from the 2018 NCAA Tournament. In that late-March matchups, Villanova cruised to an easy win behind a red-hot start from deep that ultimately buried KU before the Jayhawks settled in. The Jayhawks have motivation to keep their top ranking, to protect home court, but also to get a little Final Four revenge.