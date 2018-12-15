College basketball scores, schedule, games today: No. 1 Kansas in a tight battle with No. 17 Villanova
Updated NCAA basketball scores, highlights and updates from a full Saturday of action
We've reached a sweet spot in the college basketball calendar.
It's a full schedule with 20 of the teams in the AP Top 25 in action. There are matchups aplenty to keep your eyes pried open. Starting things off Saturday will be No. 1 Kansas in action against reigning NCAA champion Villanova at noon ET. The Wildcats are 8-3 and coming off a close road loss to Big 5 foe Penn. A road tilt against Kansas in historic Allen Fieldhouse will not come easier.
Another set of games to watch on the day will be the Crossroads Classic featuring the Indiana powers of IU, Butler, Notre Dame and Purdue. The annual early season event always promises tightly contested matchups, and this season it comes with elevated stakes with the Hoosiers protecting their national ranking and Purdue, Butler and ND all looking to build their early March Madness resumes.
Saturday's college basketball scores
- No. 17 Villanova at No. 1 Kansas, 12 p.m. -- ESPN | GameTracker
- No. 3 Tennessee at Memphis, 12 p.m. -- ESPN2 | GameTracker
- Purdue vs. Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m. -- CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and fuboTV (try for free) | GameTracker
- Butler vs. No. 25 Indiana, 3:45 p.m. -- CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and fuboTV (try for free)
- Utah vs. No. 19 Kentucky, 5 p.m. -- ESPN2
- No. 20 Arizona State at Georgia, 6 p.m. -- SEC Network
- No. 13 Virginia Tech at Washington, 7 p.m. -- ESPNU
- No. 4 Gonzaga at No. 12 North Carolina, 7 p.m. -- ESPN2
- No. 8 Auburn vs. UAB, 7:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
- Georgia State at No. 25 Kansas State, 8 p.m.
- Cincinnati at No. 18 Mississippi State, 8:30 p.m. -- SEC Network
- South Dakota State at No. 7 Nevada, 9 p.m.
No. 1 Kansas and Villanova meet in Final Four rematch
Kansas holds a 33-31 halftime advantage over Villanova at halftime in historic Allen Fieldhouse. The No. 1 Jayhawks, seeking a little taste of revenge after losing to the Wildcats in the Final Four back in March, got 14 points from Memphis transfer Dedric Lawson and shot 11 of 22 from the floor. The Wildcats are coming off a bad loss to Penn and did not play particularly well to open up the first half, but they forced nine turnovers and knocked down five 3-pointers to keep things close.
Bucknell leading Ohio State at half
Bucknell entered its Saturday road tilt against 15th-ranked Ohio State as an 18.5 point underdog against the Buckeyes, and yet the Bison lead 40-39 at half. They committed only three turnovers to OSU's seven and knocked down nine of their 17 3-point attempts (52.9 percent) to jump out to the early advantage. Ohio State made only three of its seven outside shots in the half and committed seven turnovers.
