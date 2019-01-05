College basketball scores, schedule, games today: No. 13 Kentucky falls at Alabama in SEC opener

It's not opening day, but it's close. It's the first full Saturday of conference play in college basketball -- and it's a loaded one, sure to be action-packed. The good news is CBS Sports will be here to keep you up to speed.

The bowl games are over, so Saturdays will be loaded with college hoops games from now until the NCAA Tournament is over in April. So know this: We'll be monitoring all the action here, every Saturday, and will provide updates throughout the day of all the important games, noteworthy performances and any other developments.

All but 11 of the teams in the AP Top 25 are in action. A candidate for one of the best games will be No. 9 Florida State taking on No. 4 Virginia at 3 p.m. ET. Gary Parrish highlighted that game in Saturday's Top 25 And 1 rankings update.

The two schools battling in the final college football game of the season -- Alabama and Clemson -- have interesting games on the court. The Tigers will face No. 1 Duke at 8 p.m. and have a chance to beat the top-ranked team in both basketball and football in the span of 48 hours. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide will play host to Kentucky at 1 p.m. Alabama is in search of its first signature win of the 2018-19 season.

We'll be following those and many more games so check back often for updates.

Saturday's noteworthy scores

No. 8 Michigan State 86, No. 14 Ohio State 77 -- Recap



St. John's at Georgetown



Alabama 77, No. 13 Kentucky 75 -- Recap



No. 9 FSU at No. 4 Virginia



Georgia at No. 3 Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.



No. 5 Kansas at Iowa State, 5 p.m.



Clemson at No. 1 Duke, 8 p.m.

Alabama upsets No. 13 Kentucky despite late UK push



After winning three-straight -- including wins over rival Louisville and a very good North Carolina team -- the 13th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats stumbled in their SEC-opener on the road against Alabama, falling 77-75.

Alabama led for most of the second half and, in total, close to 26 minutes of game action. But the Tide let Kentucky wade into uncomfortable territory, with UK getting to within one point in the last five seconds. Bama eked it out in the end after a 3-point shot to win it from Tyler Herro fell straight, giving Bama a big conference-opening victory. It's the third consecutive season under Avery Johnson Alabama has won its league-opener.

Short-handed Spartans storm back to knock off Ohio State



No. 8 Michigan State had just enough juice to pull off an 86-77 win over 14th-ranked Ohio State on Saturday. The Spartans trailed 43-36 at the break and trailed by as many as nine points in the second half, but a late surge -- led by steady-handed point guard Cassius Winston, who came alive down the stretch and finished with a team-high 25 points -- allowed Michigan State to nab a nice road win without Joshua Langford, who missed his second consecutive game with an ankle injury. The Spartans are now 4-0 in Big Ten play.

Butler's LaVall Jordan coaches his butt off (literally)



In the midst of coaching Butler to a big-time win over Creighton on Saturday, 84-69, Bulldogs coach LaVall Jordan ripped his pants. Literally. Then stole a page out of fellow Big East coach Ed Cooley's playbook.

"Thank God for Ed Cooley for giving me a quick blueprint on what to do when you rip your drawers," Jordan said, referencing an incident last season in which Cooley did the same. "I coached my butt off. Literally."

“Thank god for Ed Cooley for giving me a quick blueprint on what to do when you rip your drawers… I coached my butt off. Literally.”@ButlerMBB's LaVall Jordan taking notes from @CoachCooleyPC 😂 pic.twitter.com/N2wqv2kAfL — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 5, 2019

Penn State's Chambers suspended for shoving player

Penn State has suspended basketball coach Pat Chambers one game following an incident on Thursday during the Nittany Lions' game against Michigan in which he pushed a player during a timeout. He will be out Sunday as Penn State takes on Wisconsin. (Full story)