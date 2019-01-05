College basketball scores, schedule, games today: No. 8 Michigan State without key player vs. No. 14 Ohio State

It's not opening day, but it's close. It's the first full Saturday of conference play in college basketball and it's sure to be an action-packed day. The good news is CBS Sports will be here to keep you up to speed.

The bowl games are over so Saturdays will be loaded with college basketball games from now until the NCAA Tournament is over in April. We'll be monitoring all the action here and will provide updates throughout the day of all the important games, noteworthy performances and any other developments.

All but 11 of the team's in the AP Top 25 are in action and things get started quickly with an interesting Big Ten battle between No. 8 Michigan State and No. 14 Ohio State at 12 p.m.

Perhaps the best game of the day will be No. 9 Florida State taking on No. 4 Virginia at 3 p.m. Gary Parrish highlighted that game in Saturday's Top 25 And 1 rankings update.

The two schools battling in the final college football game of the season -- Alabama and Clemson -- have interesting games on the court. The Tigers will face No. 1 Duke at 8 p.m. and have a chance to beat the top-ranked team in both basketball and football in the span of 48 hours. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide will play host to Kentucky at 1 p.m.

We'll be following those and many more games so check back often for updates.

Saturday's noteworthy scores

No. 8 Michigan State at No. 14 Ohio State, Noon -- Fox and streaming on fuboTV (try for free) | GameTracker



St. John's at Georgetown, 1 p.m. -- CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and streaming on fuboTV (try for free)



No. 13 Kentucky at Alabama, 1 p.m. -- ESPN



No. 9 FSU at No. 4 Virginia, 3 p.m. -- ESPN2



Georgia at No. 3 Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. -- SEC Network



No. 5 Kansas at Iowa State, 5 p.m. -- ESPN2



Clemson at No. 1 Duke, 8 p.m. -- ESPN

Michigan State's Langford out vs. Ohio State

Michigan State's Josh Langford will miss Saturday's game vs. No. 14 Ohio State with an ankle injury. It will be the second consecutive game the No. 8 Spartans will be without Langford. The junior guard is averaging 15.0 points per game, but the biggest loss may be his defense.

Penn State's Chambers suspended for shoving player

Penn State has suspended basketball coach Pat Chambers one game following an incident on Thursday during the Nittany Lions' game against Michigan in which he pushed a player during a timeout. He will be out Sunday as Penn State takes on Wisconsin. (Full story)