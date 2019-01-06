College basketball scores, schedule, games today: Virginia, Iowa State both notch big, easy wins over top-10 teams

There's been some noise in what's the first full Saturday of intra-conference college hoops play.

Iowa State's win over Kansas will resonate loudest.

Elsewhere: Kentucky fell in its first SEC game of the season (to Alabama), Butler coach LaVall Jordan ripped his pants (!), Virginia dominated top-10 Florida State. Included in Saturday's offerings is the final winless team getting its first dub of the season (congrats to Coppin State).

As always, we'll be monitoring all the notable action throughout the day and night to keep you abreast of everything you need to know.

So as you settle in to your couch or the bar, or maybe even the couch at a bar, keep refreshing to make sure you're up to speed.

Here's the latest:

Saturday's noteworthy scores

No. 8 Michigan State 86, No. 14 Ohio State 77 -- Recap



Alabama 77, No. 13 Kentucky 75 -- Recap



No. 4 Virginia 65, No. 9 Florida State 52 -- Recap



No. 3 Tennessee 96, Georgia 50 -- Recap



Iowa State 77, No. 5 Kansas 60 -- Recap



Clemson at No. 1 Duke, 8 p.m. -- ESPN | Preview

Iowa State beats shorthanded No. 5 Kansas



The Cyclones' 77-60 victory is likely the biggest result of Saturday. Iowa State, which is in use of its full roster now, beat Kansas -- which didn't have starting center Udoka Azubuike (out with a wrist injury). It's unlikely KU would have won even with Azubuike on the floor, though.

Iowa State is poised to pop into the polls on Monday thanks to this victory and a 12-2 record. The freshmen have been marvelous for Steve Prohm's team this season. Talen Horton-Tucker has been on the CBS Sports Frosh Watch for a few weeks now -- and Tyrese Haliburton (14 points on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range) is suddenly making a move for our top 10. Kansas has been a bit up and down, but it's still not operating with a full roster (Silvio De Sousa is still twisting in the wind, not to mention Azuibuike's missed five games this season).

The outcome also marks just the third time in Bill Self's tenure that the Jayhawks have opened 1-1 in Big 12 play.

As for ISU, get this: It's 2-0 in Big 12 play but hasn't started 3-0 in the league since 1999-00. It will do so if it can win on the road vs. Baylor on Tuesday.

Hofstra with an incredible buzzer-beating win



Justin-Wright Foreman notched his fifth 30-plus point game of the season Saturday in a 75-72 win over Northeastern, but got greedy and instead went for 40-plus. He finished with a career-high 42 in the winning effort, which may well have been a losing effort if not for his heroic 3-point runner that sunk through the net as time expired. Wright-Foreman is having an incredible senior season and has grown into one of the best mid-major players in the sport.

MBB: #HOFSTRA WINS! JUSTIN WRIGHT-FOREMAN DRAINS THE GAME-WINNER AT THE BUZZER TO GIVE THE PRIDE A 75-72 VICTORY OVER NORTHEASTERN! WRIGHT-FOREMAN FINISHED WITH 42 POINTS! That's 10 straight wins for the Pride! #RoarWithPride pic.twitter.com/3qnw6rqczz — Hofstra Basketball (@HofstraMBB) January 5, 2019

Summing up his performance, and more specifically his game-winner, Wright-Foreman said it was the "best play" of his career.

"This is probably the biggest play I've ever made in my life," he added. "I don't remember anything like that. I'm just relieved I got it done."

No. 4 Virginia throttles No. 9 Florida State



We knew Virginia (13-0 and ranked fourth in the latest AP poll) was good. But we didn't know -- or at least many expected -- the Cavaliers to run No. 9 Florida State off the floor Saturday. They were that good. The 65-52 final result does not tell the entire story, either.

After the two teams kept it within arms distance for much of the first half, Virginia went on a 17-4 run to close the half and take a 42-23 advantage. The Cavaliers would lead by as many as 29 in the second half before Florida State made things somewhat interesting, but it was too little too late for the Seminoles. The win improves UVa to an impressive 13-0 start on the season -- its best since a 19-0 start in the 2014 campaign. It drops FSU to 12-2 on the season.

Ponds goes off again as St. John's beats Hoyas in OT



If there was any doubt about Shamorie Ponds's abilities -- and believe me, there wasn't -- Saturday's showcase silenced any critics. The St. John's star went for 37 points to lead the Red Storm to a 97-94 overtime win over Georgetown on Saturday, marking the tenth time in his college career he's surpassed the 30-point mark -- and the fourth this season. It was a massive road win for the Johnnies.

Retired St. John's coach Lou Carnesecca's 94th birthday is today. All he wanted was a Red Storm victory against Georgetown.



Chris Mullin tells @JonRothstein how his team helped him keep that promise. pic.twitter.com/bpfQcwC4ma — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 5, 2019

Their soft nonconference schedule created some skepticism about their hot start, as did a 76-74 road loss to Seton Hall to open league play, but they are now 14-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big East. The Red Storm have now notched consecutive wins over Marquette and Georgetown with a game at Villanova on Tuesday up next.

Alabama upsets No. 13 Kentucky despite late Cats' push



After winning three-straight -- including wins over rival Louisville and a very good North Carolina team -- the 13th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats stumbled in their SEC-opener on the road against Alabama, falling 77-75.

Alabama led for most of the second half and, in total, close to 26 minutes of game action. But the Tide let Kentucky wade into uncomfortable territory, with UK getting to within one point in the last five seconds. Bama eked it out in the end after a 3-point shot to win it from Tyler Herro fell straight, giving Bama a big conference-opening victory. It's the third consecutive season under Avery Johnson Alabama has won its league-opener.

Short-handed Spartans storm back to knock off Ohio State



No. 8 Michigan State had just enough juice to pull off an 86-77 win over 14th-ranked Ohio State. The Spartans trailed 43-36 at the break and trailed by as many as nine points in the second half, but a late surge -- led by steady-handed point guard Cassius Winston, who came alive down the stretch and finished with a team-high 25 points -- allowed Michigan State to nab a nice road win without Joshua Langford, who missed his second consecutive game with an ankle injury. The Spartans are now 4-0 in Big Ten play.

Butler's LaVall Jordan coaches his butt off (literally)



In the midst of coaching Butler to a big-time win over Creighton 84-69, Bulldogs coach LaVall Jordan ripped his pants. Literally. Then Jordan stole a page out of Providence coach Ed Cooley's playbook.

"Thank God for Ed Cooley for giving me a quick blueprint on what to do when you rip your drawers," Jordan said, referencing an incident last season when Cooley did the same. "I coached my butt off. Literally."

“Thank god for Ed Cooley for giving me a quick blueprint on what to do when you rip your drawers… I coached my butt off. Literally.”@ButlerMBB's LaVall Jordan taking notes from @CoachCooleyPC 😂 pic.twitter.com/N2wqv2kAfL — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 5, 2019

Coppin State wins, is last team in college hoops this season to do so



There will be no winless teams in college basketball this season. The Coppin State Eagles, coached by former Maryland star Juan Dixon, won 73-67 over Savannah State on Saturday to improve to 1-15. The last time college basketball had a team go a season without winning a game was Grambling State in 2012-13.