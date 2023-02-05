Saturday was as consequential in college basketball as it was entertaining in one of the most loaded schedules of the season. There were buzzer-beaters, highlight-reel dunks, lowlights (looking at you, Louisville!) and plenty of upsets to go around to top it all off.

Four top-10 teams took losses on the day but none likely as significant as No. 21 Indiana's toppling of No. 1 Purdue inside Assembly Hall. Indiana led for more than 39 minutes of action and held off a late, furious comeback from the Boilermakers, charged by a huge 18 points and 10 rebounds in the second half from big man Zach Edey. Edey finished with 33 points in his 19th double-double of the season, but IU big man Trayce Jackson-Davis had 25 points and freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino added 16 and won the duel vs. the frontrunner for national player of the year.

As far as surprises go, Purdue falling in a close one to Indiana on the road barely registered comparative to what happened inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames, America. No. 13 Iowa State dominated No. 8 Kansas 68-53, blasting the reigning national champions in a game that wasn't all that close.

So that's where we'll start this week's Winners and Losers: with the slumping Jayhawks and the upset-minded Hoosiers.

Loser: No. 1 Purdue stumbles inside Assembly Hall

Purdue for the second time in as many seasons stumbled on the road Saturday inside Assembly Hall in a 79-74 loss to Indiana. The top-ranked Boilermakers made it interesting late in cutting the lead to a possession, but after grabbing the lead 5-4 in the opening minutes, they were never able to get on top of the 21st-ranked Hoosiers. Zach Edey had 33 points for Purdue but Trayce Jackson-Davis willed IU to the finish line with 25 points, giving the Hoosiers their first win over an AP-ranked No. 1 team since Feb. 2, 2013.

Loser: Kansas hits another (not great) milestone

After shaking off a rare three-game losing skid in league play with wins over Kentucky and Kansas State in consecutive games, No. 8 Kansas on Saturday slumped to its fourth loss in its last five Big 12 outings with a 68-53 loss to Iowa State. The loss was KU's first-ever four-losses-in-five-games stretch of league play under Hall of Fame coach Bill Self and its 53 points were the lowest output in a conference game under his watch, too.

"We weren't very good early, middle or late," Self said. "I thought Iowa State defended us perfectly. They were much better. I thought our defense was very lackluster and not a lot of energy at all."

Iowa State, the No. 1-ranked defense in forced turnover rate, forced 20 Kansas turnovers and converted that into 19 points in a near wire-to-wire effort in which it led for nearly 39 minutes of action.

Winners: Iowa State avenges its reputation after blowing lead

Less than a week after coughing up a 23-point road lead vs. Big 12 cellar-dwelling Texas Tech, Iowa State went and totally redeemed itself in not just winning -- but dominating -- vs. No. 8 Kansas inside Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State trailed only once, in the opening minute, before taking the lead and growing it to as many as 19 in a 15-point win. Three Cyclones players finished in double figures led by St. Bonaventure transfer Jaren Holmes, who scored all 15 of his points in the second half.

Loser: Tennessee, Auburn set the game back 100 years

No. 2 Tennessee's 46-43 win over No. 25 Auburn marked the fourth-lowest scoring game between ranked teams in the shot-clock era, according to ESPN Stats & Info. The Volunteers shot an abysmal 27%. Not to be outdone, the Tigers shot just 24%. The teams shot particularly horrific percentages from beyond the arc, combining to make just 5 of 48 (10.1%) 3-point attempts. Though Auburn fans wanted a foul called on Wednell's Green's 3-point miss at the buzzer, all of college basketball owes the officiating crew a debt of gratitude for swallowing the whistle. The last thing this abomination of a basketball game needed was overtime.

Winner: IUPUI's Brady has monster jam

IUPUI snapped its 11-game losing streak and won for the first time in the 2023 calendar year with a 68-53 victory over Green Bay. And adding to its big day, IUPUI guard Vincent Brady II had a dunk of the year submission that might actually physically require you to pick your jaw up off the floor:

Losers: ACC challengers

In what has been an embarrassingly bad year for the ACC, several of the contenders missed chances on Saturday to grab hold of the regular-season race and instead only cloudied the picture as No. 6 Virginia fell 74-68 at Virginia Tech and No. 20 Clemson lost 78-74 at home to No. 23 Miami. The Tigers by default remained atop the league standings by a half-game over Pitt and Clemson, but with road tests vs. UNC, NC State, Louisville and Virginia in the next few weeks, they may be bemoaning their missed chance at home to grab a stronger grip on the conference race.

Winner: Baylor gets JTT back

Don't look now, folks, but No. 11 Baylor -- winners of seven of its last eight -- just got a little more dangerous this weekend as it welcomed Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua back from a gruesome knee injury he suffered towards the end of last season. "Everyday Jon" made his season debut vs. Texas Tech and didn't appear to have lost a step at all, tallying eight points and four boards in only 13 minutes of action. Baylor celebrated his return with a big win, too, toasting Texas Tech to the tune of 89-62.

Loser: Louisville remains hot mess

Coming off its first win in more than a month and facing a rebuilding Florida State team inside the Yum! Center, Louisville provided the Cardinals faithful some hope as it tied the game at 76 with just over a minute to play. But Louisville, much like it has done all season, could not close the deal, falling 81-78 to drop to 3-20 on the season.

Winner: Oklahoma State stays hot

The hottest team in the Big 12 right now might be one that is sitting squarely in the bubble conversation as we flip ahead into February. Oklahoma State won its fifth game in its last sixth outing Saturday over No. 15 TCU 79-73 to move to .500 in Big 12 play. TCU was without stars Eddie Lampkin and Mike Miles, but OSU -- which has been playing either without star big man Moussa Cisse or with him hobbled with a bum ankle for much of the last few weeks -- pulled off the upset without leading assist man and third-leading scorer Avery Anderson. The Pokes in the last few weeks have twice toppled Bedlam rival Oklahoma and now taken down two top-15 teams in league play.

Loser: Memphis takes ugly home loss

Memphis entered Saturday's action as a projected No. 10 seed for the NCAA Tournament in Jerry Palm's Bracketology behind a resume highlighted by a 6-5 mark in Quad 1 and 2 games along with a perfect 11-0 mark in Quadrant 3 and 4. But then the Tigers suffered a 90-89 overtime home loss to Tulane, which will go down as a Quad 3 loss for the time being.

Coach Penny Hardaway's squad was living comfortably on the right side of the bubble by avoiding such calamitous results in AAC play to this point. But Saturday's result wrecked Memphis' perfect home record and put the Tigers back in the bubbly, back-against-the wall type of position they have grown all too familiar with during Hardaway's five-year tenure.

Winner: Arkansas getting back on track

Can you heard that sound off in the distance? It's the Muss Bus rumbling down the highway after Arkansas made it four wins in its last five games by squeaking out a must-have 65-63 thriller at South Carolina. The Razorbacks appeared left for dead on Jan. 18 when they fell to 12-6 (1-5 SEC) with a loss at Missouri. With five-star freshman guard Nick Smith away from the team because of a knee issue and big man Trevon Brazille out for the season due to injury, Arkansas' NCAA Tournament hopes appeared to be fading. But as he's often done in his four seasons at Arkansas, coach Eric Musselman has begun to figure it out with a seemingly random collection of players.

The Razorbacks were one of Palm's "Last Four In" the projected NCAA Tournament field entering the day. Winning at South Carolina won't do much for their resume, but the Razorbacks are starting to stack up wins. Up next is a Tuesday road game against a Kentucky squad that entered the day in the same "Last Four In" category.

Winner: Drama in the OVC

The Ohio Valley Conference had all the drama on Saturday with not one, but two true buzzer-beaters that decided games. One came courtesy of Tennessee Tech's Brett Thompson, who wiggled coast-to-coast for the go-ahead game-winner to lift his team past Southeast Missouri State 82-80.

The other came from Ray'Sean Taylor of SIUE in what can only be described as ... well ... just look at this:

Taylor had 21 points in SIUE's 84-81 win over Little Rock.