Bounce-back performances emerged as one of the top themes of the day on a loaded Saturday of college basketball action. After dropping two games in a row for the first time this season, No. 4 Alabama entered its showdown with No. 17 Kentucky in need of a reset. The Crimson Tide got it in a 96-83 win over the Wildcats, as Mark Sears turned in another monster performance to lead Bama.

The fifth-year guard followed his 35-point outing in Wednesday's loss at Missouri with a 30-point showing against Kentucky. He wasn't the only star to come up huge in a redemptive effort for a big-time program. No. 9 Texas Tech got another huge performance from JT Toppin in a 73-51 win over West Virginia as the Red Raiders bounced back from a Tuesday loss at TCU.

Toppin, a sophomore forward, continued to make his case for Big 12 Player of the Year as the Red Raiders cruised to an easy victory. Elsewhere in the Big 12, No. 23 Kansas responded to an embarrassing midweek loss at BYU by shellacking Oklahoma State 96-64. Leading the way was Hunter Dickinson, who needed just 21 minutes to post 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Alabama starts slow vs. Kentucky, but Mark Sears sparks No. 4 Crimson Tide to regular-season sweep of Wildcats Cameron Salerno

Those were just a few of the bright spots from the final Saturday before March arrives. Here's the full rundown of the day's winners and losers.

Winner: Chaz Lanier has career day for Vols

Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier scored a season-high 30 points and drained a career-high eight 3-pointers in a 77-69 road win over No. 7 Texas A&M. Lanier's career day was a personal bounce back in the state of Texas after being held to 10 points on 11 shots last month vs. Texas in a game where he was benched early for not being aggressive enough. It's the 11th time this season he's scored 20 or more points in a game for the No. 6 Vols, all of which they've gone on to win. — Kyle Boone

Loser: Hobbled Kentucky gets outrun

Playing once again without injured guards Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson, No. 17 Kentucky couldn't keep up with No. 4 Alabama. The Crimson Tide used a 23-6 edge in fast-break points to pull away for a 96-83 win and regular-season sweep of UK. Four of Kentucky's five starters reached double figures, but it was the one who didn't that stood out. After scoring 10+ points in UK's first 26 games, shooting guard Otega Oweh finished with two points on 1-of-9 shooting and fouled out in just 22 minutes. On a day when the Wildcats were missing Butler and Robinson, UK needed Oweh at his best to have any hope of taking down a top-five foe on the road. — David Cobb

No. 5 Houston might have squandered a 16-point second half lead against shorthanded No. 8 Iowa State if not for an offensive barrage from LJ Cryer. The fifth-year guard poured in 12 points over a span of less than six minutes as the Cougars held off the pesky Cyclones for a 68-59 win. Cryer's 28-point total was two off a career-high and included a 5 of 7 clip from beyond the arc. Houston (23-4, 15-1 Big 12) needed Cryer's best to withstand a 16-point second half from Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic, who kept ISU close down the stretch as the Cyclones navigated a hostile environment without leading scorers Curtis Jones (illness) and Keshon Gilbert (muscle strain). — Cobb

Loser: Oklahoma State falls flat vs. flailing Jayhawks

Four days after falling at BYU by a whopping 34 points, tying the largest margin of defeat in a game of the Bill Self era, the No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks set out to prove a point. And prove a point they did, destroying Self's alma mater, Oklahoma State, in a 96-64 beatdown in Lawrence. The result was KU's largest win in conference play since beating UCF by 33 in 2021 and its 20th vs. a Big 12 opponent in the regular season by 30 or more points. For Oklahoma State, the 32-point final margin of defeat is its largest since …. Last week, when it lost at home to Texas Tech by 38 points. Ouch. — Boone

Winner: Oregon comes back vs. Wisconsin

Oregon secured its 15th consecutive season of 20 or more wins in spectacular fashion after stunning No. 11 Wisconsin in Madison with a 77-73 overtime victory. The Ducks stormed back from a 17-point deficit and forced overtime with a deep 3-pointer from Jackson Shelstad in the closing seconds of regulation and pulled away in the extra period. It's the 15th 20+ win season in the 15th season under coach Dana Altman, whose career record with Oregon improved to 365-160 with the win. — Boone

Winner: North Carolina still alive

There are no glamorous or perception-changing wins available to North Carolina in the watered down ACC before a home tilt with No. 3 Duke to close the regular season. But there are plenty of opportunities for the Tar Heels to pick up catastrophic losses as they navigate life on the bubble. UNC avoided one of them with an 81-66 win over Virginia.

The Tar Heels built a double-digit lead in the first five minutes and never gave Virginia much hope as they improved to 17-11 (10-6 ACC). North Carolina was regarded as one of the "first four out" in Jerry Palm's Bracketology entering the day and could ill-afford a Quad 3 loss to the Cavaliers. At just 1-10 in Quad 1, there are still serious questions if North Carolina can reach the Big Dance without a statement win over the Blue Devils on March 8. But a bad loss before then would only diminish the chances further. — Cobb

Loser: Nation's longest winning streak reverts to zip

The owner of the nation's longest winning streak transferred hands from the Akron Zips to the Yale Bulldogs after the Zips – winners of 14-straight – fell 84-67 at Ohio. Yale (12-0 in the Ivy) defeated Columbia 90-64 for its 12th consecutive win and in the process clinched the outright Ivy League regular-season championship for the second time in three seasons and seventh time under coach James Jones. — Boone

Loser: Duke Miles will need dental work

Snapping a five-game losing streak came with a price for Oklahoma guard Duke Miles, who lost multiple teeth while diving on the floor for a loose ball with under seven minutes to play in the Sooners' win over Mississippi State. As the 6-2 guard laid out for the basketball, his head snapped forward for a face-first collision with the court. A trainer was spotted picking up the teeth as Miles stayed on the floor in obvious pain. The former Troy and High Point guard returned to the game just over four minutes later, though, and helped OU close out a much-needed win over the Bulldogs. — Cobb

Winner: Jeremiah Fears fuels Oklahoma in desperate spot

Over the course of a five-game losing streak for Oklahoma, star freshman Jeremiah Fears shot just 32.2% from the floor and committed more than twice as many turnovers (3.8) as assists (1.6). Amid his struggles, the Sooners slipped to "last four in" territory in Palm's Bracketology. But the potential first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft bounced back with a vengeance in a pivotal 93-87 win over No. 21 Mississippi State. Fears produced his first double-double with 27 points and 10 assists on 7 of 12 shooting. He also drilled 11 of 14 free throws as the Sooners (17-10, 4-10 SEC) held on in a must-have situation. — Cobb

Loser: Wake Forest's NCAA Tournament hopes take a hit

Wake Forest entered the day on the No. 11 seed line in CBS Sports' latest Bracketology projections by Palm. After sustaining an 85-73 loss to NC State on the road, the Demon Deacons' chances of comfortably getting into the NCAA Tournament may be no more. NC State closed the game on a strong run and led by as many as 12 in the second half, handing Wake a loss that currently qualifies as a Quad 2 loss but could very well fall to a Quad 3 loss should the Wolfpack slip as the season nears an end.

With games against NC State, Virginia, Notre Dame, Duke and Georgia Tech remaining, the matchup against the Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium may be the final opportunity before the ACC Tournament to add another quality win to the résumé before Selection Sunday. — Cameron Salerno

Winner: JT Toppin's tear continues for Texas Tech

JT Toppin continued a legendary offensive heater as No. 9 Texas Tech downed West Virginia 73-51 with a dominant second half. The 6-9 forward scored 16 of his 22 points after the break and also tallied eight rebounds. Toppin has been an interior menace all season, but he also hit two 3-pointers in a game for the first time this season. Both came in the final 2:14 as the Red Raiders (21-6, 12-4 Big 12) put the finishing touches on an easy win. Toppin is now averaging 26 points and 11.8 rebounds over his last five and making a strong case for Big 12 Player of the Year. — Cobb

Loser: SMU still doesn't have a Quad 1 win

SMU entered the day with 20 wins but with one giant blemish on its NCAA Tournament resume. The Mustangs, ranked No. 38 in the NET, were 0-4 in Quad 1 games. Subsequently, coach Andy Enfield's club was stuck in "next four out" territory in CBS Sports Bracketology approaching a huge home tilt with No. 18 Clemson. Now, the Mustangs are 0-5 in Quad 1 after going down with a whimper in a 79-69 loss to the Tigers. While SMU doesn't have any catastrophic losses — it is 15-0 across Quads 1 and 2 — it's sorely lacking in high-end sizzle. Saturday marked its last guaranteed opportunity at something resembling a marquee victory, as the Mustangs' final four ACC games are all projected to be Quad 2 or lower. — Cobb

Loser: Short-handed Fresno State falls to Air Force

Air Force was riding a 16-game losing streak and had lost 20 consecutive games against Mountain West competition, but both dreaded streaks ended with a 72-69 overtime win at home over a shorthanded Fresno State team. Just hours before the Bulldogs faced the Falcons, it was reported that Fresno State was under investigation for alleged betting activity. Fresno State was without starting guards Jalen Weaver and Zaon Collins and former starter, Mykell Robinson, is no longer listed on the team's official roster. — Salerno

Loser: Baylor can't escape Boulder with a win over Colorado

Colorado started 0-13 in league play in Year 1 as a member of the Big 12 but has since won two of its last three games – including a 76-74 win over Baylor at home. The Bears are just 8-8 in Big 12 play and 3-5 in their last eight games. Baylor was on the No. 8 seed line before this game started, and a loss to the team in last place in the conference isn't going to help its case to earn a better seed on Selection Sunday. — Salerno

Winner: High Point hits a high point

Alan Huss is now 2 for 2 on winning the Big South in his two seasons as High Point's coach. The Panthers secured at least a share of the league title with their 90-67 win at Gardner-Webb. Prior to Huss' arrival from an assistant coaching gig at Creighton, High Point had suffered through four straight losing seasons. Immediately, the Panthers set a program-record with 27 victories in his first season.

At 25-5 (13-2 Big South) and with one regular season game and the postseason still ahead, Huss may break his own school record in his second season. His immediate and prolific success could come with a downside for High Point, though. It would be no surprise if some high-major schools kick the tires on Huss once the coaching carousel heats up. — Cobb

Loser: George Mason gets thumped in A10 showdown

VCU caught George Mason in the Atlantic 10 title race with a 70-54 thumping of the Patriots in a high-stakes showdown between the league's top teams. The victory gives VCU (22-5, 12-2) a tiebreaker with George Mason (21-6, 12-2) in the league standings and nudged the Rams closer to the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.

VCU entered the day as one of the "next four out" in CBS Sports Bracketology. It left the day in the driver's seat of the league race and with even more at-large ammunition. George Mason can probably kiss its faint at-large hopes goodbye with the loss. But there's a faint chance the A10 could get two bids if George Mason — or someone else — were to beat VCU in the conference tournament title game. — Cobb

Winner: James Madison leads Sun Belt

A South Alabama road loss in OT to Texas State after midweek stumbles by Troy and Arkansas State and a 78-73 win at home over Georgia Southern has James Madison – 12-4 in league play – alone atop the standings in the Sun Belt. The Dukes have won nine-straight in league play dating back exactly a month, making it the second-longest active winning streak in conference play behind only Yale and High Point. — Boone