Two top-10 teams took losses Saturday and another five ranked teams bit the dust during a daytime full of upheaval in college hoops that had consequences near and far as conference races heat up.

No game was more consequential than in the Big Ten, where No. 15 Ohio State scored a huge road win over No. 10 Wisconsin. The Buckeyes didn't just get by -- they dominated with an impressive wire-to-wire victory as they took the lead 13 seconds into the game and never relented. It was a surprising yet encouraging performance from an OSU team that, four days earlier, took a surprising home loss to Purdue.

Unranked Oklahoma scored an equally impressive win Saturday, ousting No. 9 Kansas 75-68 and leading for most of the second half. The win handed KU its third consecutive loss -- its first three-game losing streak since 2013 -- and opened up the Big 12 race even wider.

As such, Ohio State is one of our biggest winners from the day while Bill Self's Kansas team is one of our biggest losers. Here's a full recap from Saturday in the sport as we sift through the rest.

Winner: Ohio State gets huge road win



No. 15 Ohio State defeated No. 10 Wisconsin 74-62 on the road to claim its fourth win in five outings, maintaining its contender status in the Big Ten race all the while. The Buckeyes crushed the Badgers on the glass and got a big day from E.J. Liddell (20 points) and from their bench (20 points). It comes just four days after a disappointing home loss to Purdue but launches them forward with a ton of momentum with Michigan State, Iowa and Maryland on deck the next two weeks.

Loser: Bill Self

What was once a promising start to Big 12 play for Kansas -- with a 4-1 open that included road wins over TCU and Texas Tech as well as home wins over Oklahoma and West Virginia -- has crumbled for KU, and quickly. The Jayhawks are now 4-4 after dropping their third straight game Saturday on the road against unranked Oklahoma. It's just the fifth time in the last 25 years a Bill Self-coached team has taken three consecutive losses, and only the third occurrence during his tenure at KU.

The schedule should ease a bit from here. Two of its next three are at home against unranked teams it'll be heavily favored to beat. But at 4-4 in league play, Kansas, barring a miracle turn of events, is already out of the conference title race with more than half of league play still left on the slate. It's an unusual turn of events for the Jayhawks, and a tough spot Self has seldom found himself in through the years.

Winner: Loyola (MD) bettors

With under three seconds remaining in Saturday's bout between Loyola (MD) and American, bettors who had backed Loyola MD +2 were surely slumped. With American leading 71-68, Loyola MD's potential game-tying 3-pointer from Jaylin Andrews missed long and left, and the hope looked dead. Alas, Santi Aldama, who scored a career-high 25 points, saved the day. Aldama scooped up the rebound on the block and scored as time expired to cash bets for Loyola (MD) +2 backers.

Loser: UConn's fast fall from grace

Less than two weeks after joining the AP poll for the first time since the 2016-17 preseason, UConn's has now ripped off two losses - -to St. Johns and to Creighton -- in consecutive outings. It's not a complete surprise given it is playing without potential All-American James Bouknight. But it's a fast fall from grace after opening the season 7-1 and looking the part of a real contender in the Big East. The way it lost Saturday to Creighton stings, too, because the Huskies slept walk out of the gate. They shot 21.4% from the field in the first half -- their worst first-half field goal percentage since 2017 -- and missed 16 of their first 20 shots to start the game. UConn recovered and made Creighton sweat it out, but that sluggish start put it in the hole from the jump.

Winner: Roy Williams' dominance over NC State

North Carolina cruised past NC State 86-76 to improve to 10-5 on the season and 5-3 in ACC play. The win marked UNC's fifth in its last six outings, but for Roy Williams, it was just another win over NC State in a career that's almost exclusively been filled with him. He improved to 38-5 all-time as a head coach against the 'Pack with the win and to 33-5 vs. them during his tenure at North Carolina. One of those five came earlier this season by three points on the road, so it helps him avoid a sweep, too.

Loser: Some structural engineer at Villanova



Providence's game at No. 3 Villanova on Saturday had to be delayed not because of lighting issues related to actual lighting, but because lighting issues related to ... the sun. That's right, the sun. The sun glare that shined through Finneran Pavilion was so unbearable that halftime was extended so folks at Villanova could put up a black shade to fix the problem.

Whomever saved the day on the ladder with duct tape and shade is the real hero, but whomever didn't foresee this being a potential problem probably needs to take a lap. Here's a look at what they were dealing with, and why they decided to hit the pause before proceeding.

Loser: Clemson's ACC title hopes



Clemson opened its season 9-1 overall and 3-1 in ACC play, looking the part of a serious threat to win the league. Then it lost to Virginia on Jan. 16 by 35. Then to Georgia Tech on Jan. 20 by 18. Then Saturday to Florida State by 19. For the visual learners, No. 5 -- Hunter Tyson -- is Clemson going for the ACC title. Malik Osborne is the representation of Clemson's hopes being dashed in its last three games.

It was only a week ago that Jim Boeheim declared that he didn't have answers for his defense after giving up 96 points to Pitt, including 64 in the second half. Downtrodden, he admitted, "We're playing the best group we have." One week later, it seems talk of the demise of the vaunted Syracuse zone defense was premature. Cuse gave up just 57 points Tuesday in a blowout win over Miami, then followed it up Saturday by dominating Virginia Tech 78-60. It's the second-lowest scoring output by the Hokies all season, which comes just four days after Syracuse allowed the second-lowest scoring output by Miami all season.

Losers: Duke hits first three-game skid in five years



Duke's already-bleak NCAA Tournament resume took another hit Saturday with a 70-65 loss on the road to Louisville. It's the program's third consecutive loss, marking its first three-game losing streak since January 2016.

The Blue Devils still don't have a quality win on their resume to date, and are 0-3 on the season against ranked teams and 0-5 now against teams ranked inside KenPom's top-75. Don't count out Duke yet -- the return of Jalen Johnson has given this team new life and Matthew Hurt is playing the best ball of his career -- but count the Louisville loss as another missed opportunity. Upcoming tilts against Georgia Tech and Clemson could be a nice spot to get right for Duke, but time to really establish itself as a tourney-bound team is quickly passing.

Just one week ago, No. 17 Minnesota grabbed its most impressive win of the season, dominating then-No. 7 Michigan 75-57. It followed it up with a stunning dud Saturday, falling 63-49 to Maryland. It was't just that Maryland rolled -- it was Minnesota rolled over. Its 49 points is the lowest offensive output for the program since the Big Ten Tournament in 2019. Just a confounding loss for a very good Minnesota team against a Maryland team that has looked like one of the worst teams in the Big Ten at times this season.

Winner: Jared Butler's clutch gene



Against No. 9 Kansas on Monday, Baylor star Jared Butler made three of his four 3-point attempts in the second half to build distance between his team and the Jayhawks in a 77-69 win. Against No. 15 Texas Tech in the game prior, he went 2-of-3 from 3-point range in the second half before fouling out -- but not before drilling both in crunch time in the final five minutes. Then, against Oklahoma State on the road Saturday, he went a perfect 5-of-5 from 3-point range in the second half as he helped turn a close lead into an 81-66 blowout win. He's not only enjoying an All-American-caliber junior season, but he's quickly becoming one of the most reliable clutch-time guards in the college game.

Loser: Jerry Stackhouse

Vanderbilt lost its fifth consecutive game on Saturday, this one in lopsided fashion to Arkansas 92-71. Well, Vandy coach Jerry Stackhouse apparently hit a breaking point. After the game, he threw his team under the bus, called a freshman out by name and compared himself to ... John Calipari. Here's just a few quotes from a postgame press conference where he said a lot.

Here's one: "Right now, we've got some guys that don't want to play no damn basketball."

Here's another: "You hate to point to one thing, one guy, but it's just -- today, it was literally Myles Stute. I couldn't even keep him in the game."

Oh, and there was more: "I was listening to Calipari the other day ... and I think we might have the same team, just with different names. It's the same thing."

Yikes!

Perhaps related, Stackhouse with the loss Saturday is 15-28 since taking over Vandy last season and 3-20 in SEC play. Calling out players probably isn't going to help lure better ones to come play for you!