College basketball scores, winners and losers: Wisconsin gets big win, Big East's ranked teams go 0-3

Saturday represented the noisiest day of the season in college basketball with 151 games slated and scattered throughout the day. Of the 25 ranked teams, 22 were in action. 22! The sheer volume of games only increased the likelihood of chaos breaking out in a season that's been ripe with it. And so what we got, fittingly: chaos.

A lot of it.

Every ranked Big East team in action lost to unranked foes. Big Ten-leading Michigan State became second-place (for now) Michigan State.

And that's just a sampling of what went down across the landscape of hoops. As for the rest? Well, we've got you covered with everything you need to know to get up to speed.

Winners: LSU looking strong

It was nearly a year ago that wiretaps caught LSU coach Will Wade discussing a "strong-ass offer" with a prospective student-athlete, his Tigers tenure looking like it was all but doomed. Now the only strong-ass descriptor attached to Wade: his LSU team.

The No. 24 Tigers are looking more and more like the class of the SEC with each passing game, and with a 73-63 win over Ole Miss, it puts the cherry on top of an outright brilliant 8-0 start in conference play. The Tigers have a cushy lead in the standings. With 10 games left on the schedule it may be LSU's league to lose. This team's fun, too.

Losers: Michigan State was cold vs. Wisconsin

Here's a stat that seems relevant: No. 14 Michigan State shot 25 of 63 (39.7%) from the field in its 64-63 road loss to Wisconsin. Michigan State big Xavier Tillman from layup range in the loss was 2 of 8 (25%).

That's the difference in a one point road loss and, potentially, a nice road win. Of course, it's not the only flaws for Sparty -- they lost the turnover battle, had some key defensive lapses. But there's certain to be some key moments they can point to for why they lost the game -- and their lead in the Big Ten standings.

Winners: Badgers overcome turmoil

What's Michigan State's loss is Wisconsin's win, right? After all, the outcome was a confluence of Sparty not playing well and the Badgers -- pardon me -- badgering their way to a win. (Sorry.)

Count the win as impressive, because indeed, it was. But consider that Wisconsin was without Kobe King and Brad Davisson -- King who left the program this week and Davisson who was serving a suspension -- and it makes it all the more inspiring. Wisconsin did it with seven scholarship players and kept its NCAA Tournament hopes on life support. Its resume is all over the place, but with four wins over ranked opponents, the top half of the dossier keeps looking better and better. Trending towards NCAA Tournament quality.

Losers: NC State fold vs. Cards

With an already curious NCAA Tournament resume, NC State did itself no favors by upchucking a double digit lead over No. 6 Louisville and turning it into a 77-57 loss at home Saturday. That one's gonna sting. It's the Wolfpack's third straight loss and a blown opportunity -- literally -- to solidify their dossier for March.

Winner: Huggins passes Rupp

For the second straight week, Bob Huggins is a winner for his history-making. On Saturday with his 12th-ranked Mountaineers beating Kansas State 66-57, it was Huggins who notched career win No. 877, moving past legendary Kentucky coach Adolph Rupp for seventh on the all-time wins list.

Losers: Ranked Big East teams go down

It started early Saturday with No. 10 Seton Hall falling in stunning 74-62 fashion to Xavier. Then it continued with No. 8 Villanova falling 76-61 to Creighton, followed closely by No. 16 Butler taking a 65-61 loss to Providence. All three of the Big East's ranked teams scored 62 points or less and lost. Even worse, all three of those losses were by the home team.

Winner: Baylor looks like the boss

We've already seen No. 1-ranked teams this season falter, the weight of the top-ranking pushing teams to almost immediately take losses. Meanwhile, Baylor's transformed into Thanos since earning the top ranking two weeks ago -- it keeps collecting infinity stones and getting stronger. At home, on the road, on a neutral, this Bears team is an absolute force. Casually smacking an underrated TCU team 68-52 qualifies as another infinity stone for Scott Drew and Co. This team apparently feels no pressure -- or simply has too much talent to be pressured.

Losers: Major conference bottom feeders

I don't find joy in making light of struggling teams, but when you can't get off the mat, then sorry -- you'll find yourself in the column eventually. Even bad teams deserve some pub. And Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt: Pub you'll get!

What do these two programs have in common, you ask? Well, they're the only two major conference teams this season to have gone winless -- yes, winless! -- in conference play. Oklahoma State is 0-8 in the Big 12, Vanderbilt is 0-7. Vandy may legitimately go two consecutive seasons without a single win in SEC play after going 0-16 a season ago. The upcoming college baseball season may be a well-timed reprieve from hoops reality that looms in Music City.

Winner: Michigan's Howard still has a fab shooting touch

Michigan's coach Juwan Howard proved two things Saturday. The first: that he can coach, as evidenced by his 69-63 takedown of No. 25 Rutgers. The second: THAT HE'S STILL GOT IT!

If this coaching thing doesn't pan out, he may have a career with the Harlem Globetrotters.

Loser: Appalachian State gives coach a lousy birthday

Appalachian State coach Dustin Kerns would probably jump for joy if he knew his team would shoot 80% from 2-point range, 63% from 3-point range and 71% from the foul line. Only problem is, his team did -- and they still lost. The Mountaineers fell 93-86 to Little Rock on the road, bested by a Trojans team that went 60.7% from 2-point range, 52% from 3-point range and 85.7% from the charity stripe.

Oh, and to top it off, it was Kerns' birthday.

Tough beat.

Winner: Providence's Cooley makes right moves

Providence star Alpha Diallo, the team's leader in points, rebounds, steals, minutes and blocks, was benched by coach Ed Cooley on Saturday. Cooley pulled Diallo not for his play, but for strategy: he wanted to get his biggest guys on the court to combat Butler's length.

Bold, indeed -- and it worked. Here's how it worked from the AP's news story: